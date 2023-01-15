Pescadero road collapse
Start your week smart: Severe weather, Nepal, Ukraine, NFL playoffs, Robbie Knievel

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Published 8:47 AM EST, Sun January 15, 2023
CNN  — 

Tales of a mythical spring that restores the youth of anyone who drinks or bathes in its magic waters have existed for thousands of years. And while explorers never did locate the Fountain of Youth, a group of scientists has conducted experiments that show aging is a reversible process – capable of being driven “forwards and backwards at will.”

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• More rain is on the way for weather-beaten California, where storms have flooded communities and left at least 19 dead.

• At least 68 people were killed earlier today when an aircraft went down near the city of Pokhara in central Nepal, a government official said.

• The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 20 on Sunday, the day after missiles and explosions were heard across the country.  

• The San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars punched their tickets Saturday to the next round of the NFL playoffs.

• Robbie Knievel, who followed in the daredevil footsteps of his father Evel Knievel, died Friday, according to his brother, Kelly. He was 60.

The week ahead

Monday

The third Monday in January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the late civil rights leader.

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, also kicks off on Monday. The gathering is an opportunity for many of the world’s billionaires, corporate titans and top politicians to discuss society’s biggest problems and pitch their solutions.

Tuesday

Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were sentenced in November following fraud and tax crimes convictions, have been ordered to report to two different federal prisons in Florida on January 17.

And it’s Michelle Obama’s birthday. The former first lady turns 59.

Thursday

The US will reach the debt limit on January 19, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill since Republicans took control of the House. The debt limit is the maximum that the federal government is allowed to borrow – after Congress set a level more than a century ago to curtail government borrowing. Congress has in the past raised the debt limit to avoid a default on US debt that economists have warned would be “financial Armageddon.”

The annual Sundance Film Festival begins in Park City, Utah, and nearby Salt Lake City. Last year, the entire event was moved online due to Covid-19 concerns.

Friday

The National March for Life rally, an annual anti-abortion demonstration in Washington, DC, is set for January 20. It will be the first march since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June.

Dishing on documents

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN White House correspondent Arlette Saenz joins the show to discuss the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigation into classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and former private office from his time as vice president. She says even though the legal circumstances differ from the ones surrounding former President Donald Trump in his mishandling of government documents, similar political headaches remain. Listen for more.

Photos of the week

A neighborhood is flooded in Merced, California, on Tuesday, January 10.
A neighborhood is flooded in Merced, California, on Tuesday, January 10.
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Kevin McCarthy celebrates with the gavel after being elected speaker of the House of Representatives on Saturday, January 7. The Republican leader triumphed early Saturday morning after 15 rounds of votes held over five days. It was the first time in 100 years that the election for House speaker had gone to multiple ballots. It was also the longest speaker contest in 164 years.
Kevin McCarthy celebrates with the gavel after being elected speaker of the House of Representatives on Saturday, January 7. The Republican leader triumphed early Saturday morning after 15 rounds of votes held over five days. It was the first time in 100 years that the election for House speaker had gone to multiple ballots. It was also the longest speaker contest in 164 years.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery while battling Russian forces in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 7. Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery while battling Russian forces in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 7. Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates after the Bulldogs won their second straight College Football Playoff on Monday, January 9. Georgia crushed TCU 65-7 in the championship game. Bennett threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates after the Bulldogs won their second straight College Football Playoff on Monday, January 9. Georgia crushed TCU 65-7 in the championship game. Bennett threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth.
Ashley Landis/AP
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are pictured through broken glass on Sunday, January 8. Hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters stormed major government buildings in Brasilia on Sunday, including the congressional building and the Planalto Presidential Palace. The breaches came about a week after the inauguration of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff election on October 30.
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are pictured through broken glass on Sunday, January 8. Hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters stormed major government buildings in Brasilia on Sunday, including the congressional building and the Planalto Presidential Palace. The breaches came about a week after the inauguration of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff election on October 30.
Adriano Machado/Reuters
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture on Tuesday, January 10. Quan, who starred in the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," harkened back to his days as an '80s child actor in his speech. See all the Golden Globe winners.
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture on Tuesday, January 10. Quan, who starred in the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," harkened back to his days as an '80s child actor in his speech. See all the Golden Globe winners.
Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images
Morning mist surrounds deer at a zoo in Langå, Denmark, on Tuesday, January 10.
Morning mist surrounds deer at a zoo in Langå, Denmark, on Tuesday, January 10.
Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images
Residents in Piru, California, work to push back wet mud that trapped cars and invaded some houses on Wednesday, January 11. See more photos from the flooding in California.
Residents in Piru, California, work to push back wet mud that trapped cars and invaded some houses on Wednesday, January 11. See more photos from the flooding in California.
David McNew/Getty Images
Buffalo's Nyheim Hines runs back the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the Bills' 35-23 win over New England on Sunday, January 8. It was the NFL team's first play since teammate Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on January 2. Hamlin celebrated the moment while recovering in the hospital.
Buffalo's Nyheim Hines runs back the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the Bills' 35-23 win over New England on Sunday, January 8. It was the NFL team's first play since teammate Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on January 2. Hamlin celebrated the moment while recovering in the hospital.
Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette on the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Wednesday, January 11.
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette on the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Wednesday, January 11.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
A vehicle passes by a London bookstore displaying "Spare," the new autobiography from Britain's Prince Harry, on Tuesday, January 10. The tell-all memoir sold more than 1.4 million copies in its first day of publication.
A vehicle passes by a London bookstore displaying "Spare," the new autobiography from Britain's Prince Harry, on Tuesday, January 10. The tell-all memoir sold more than 1.4 million copies in its first day of publication.
Peter Nicholls/Reuters
Serena Liebengood, widow of Capitol Police officer Howie Liebengood, is comforted by members of Congress on Friday, January 6, after a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the 2021 Capitol attack.
Serena Liebengood, widow of Capitol Police officer Howie Liebengood, is comforted by members of Congress on Friday, January 6, after a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the 2021 Capitol attack.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Heavy snow falls in Mammoth Lakes, California, on Monday, January 9.
Heavy snow falls in Mammoth Lakes, California, on Monday, January 9.
Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism/AP
Actress Jenna Ortega walks the red carpet before the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10. See more photos from the red carpet.
Actress Jenna Ortega walks the red carpet before the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10. See more photos from the red carpet.
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images
US Rep. Richard Hudson pulls back Rep. Mike Rogers as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy had a tense exchange with Rep. Matt Gaetz during one of the failed House speakership votes on Friday, January 6. McCarthy confronted Gaetz on the House floor over Gaetz's vote on the 14th ballot. McCarthy was elected speaker on the 15th ballot.
US Rep. Richard Hudson pulls back Rep. Mike Rogers as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy had a tense exchange with Rep. Matt Gaetz during one of the failed House speakership votes on Friday, January 6. McCarthy confronted Gaetz on the House floor over Gaetz's vote on the 14th ballot. McCarthy was elected speaker on the 15th ballot.
Andrew Harnik/AP
People visit a floating cafe in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, on Sunday, January 8.
People visit a floating cafe in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, on Sunday, January 8.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin reacts on the podium after winning a World Cup giant slalom race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday, January 8. Shiffrin tied Lindsey Vonn's record of 82 World Cup wins — most by a female skier.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin reacts on the podium after winning a World Cup giant slalom race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday, January 8. Shiffrin tied Lindsey Vonn's record of 82 World Cup wins — most by a female skier.
Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden greets Border Patrol agents near the Mexican border in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, January 8. He was making his first visit to the southern border as president.
US President Joe Biden greets Border Patrol agents near the Mexican border in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, January 8. He was making his first visit to the southern border as president.
Andrew Harnik/AP
A dove is released during a Blessing of the Seas ceremony in Margate, England, on Sunday, January 8.
A dove is released during a Blessing of the Seas ceremony in Margate, England, on Sunday, January 8.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
US Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on Thursday, January 12. Garland announced that he has appointed a special counsel to take over the investigation into the Obama-era classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home and former private office. Biden said the documents at his home were in a "locked garage" and that he was cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on Thursday, January 12. Garland announced that he has appointed a special counsel to take over the investigation into the Obama-era classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home and former private office. Biden said the documents at his home were in a "locked garage" and that he was cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
American tennis star Coco Gauff practices in Melbourne, ahead of the Australian Open, on Thursday, January 12.
American tennis star Coco Gauff practices in Melbourne, ahead of the Australian Open, on Thursday, January 12.
Patrick Hamilton/AFP/Getty Images
Nurses picket outside the Montefiore Hospital in New York City on Tuesday, January 10. A nurses strike at two private New York City hospital systems came to an end Thursday after 7,000 nurses spent three days on the picket line. The New York State Nurses Association union reached tentative deals with Mount Sinai Health System and Montefiore Health System, which operates three hospitals in the Bronx that had been struck.
Nurses picket outside the Montefiore Hospital in New York City on Tuesday, January 10. A nurses strike at two private New York City hospital systems came to an end Thursday after 7,000 nurses spent three days on the picket line. The New York State Nurses Association union reached tentative deals with Mount Sinai Health System and Montefiore Health System, which operates three hospitals in the Bronx that had been struck.
Jeenah Moon/The New York Times/Redux
Several people had to be rescued after two vehicles fell into this sinkhole in Chatsworth, California, on Tuesday, January 10.
Several people had to be rescued after two vehicles fell into this sinkhole in Chatsworth, California, on Tuesday, January 10.
David Swanson/Reuters
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to hand a phone to Rep. Matt Rosendale during the frantic final House speakership votes on Saturday, January 7. The "DT" on the phone was former President Donald Trump.
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to hand a phone to Rep. Matt Rosendale during the frantic final House speakership votes on Saturday, January 7. The "DT" on the phone was former President Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Wildlife officials investigate the death of a female orca, or killer whale, that grounded itself on a beach in Palm Coast, Florida, on Wednesday, January 11.
Wildlife officials investigate the death of a female orca, or killer whale, that grounded itself on a beach in Palm Coast, Florida, on Wednesday, January 11.
Flagler County Sheriff's Office
Actress Jennifer Coolidge gives an acceptance speech after winning the Golden Globe for her role in the television show "The White Lotus," on Tuesday, January 10. During her speech, she singled out "White Lotus" creator Mike White, who she said has "given (her) hope."
Actress Jennifer Coolidge gives an acceptance speech after winning the Golden Globe for her role in the television show "The White Lotus," on Tuesday, January 10. During her speech, she singled out "White Lotus" creator Mike White, who she said has "given (her) hope."
Earl Gibson/HFPA/Reuters
Koltin Hevalow competes in a Professional Bull Riders event in New York City on Saturday, January 7.
Koltin Hevalow competes in a Professional Bull Riders event in New York City on Saturday, January 7.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Lava erupts from the Halemaʻumaʻu Crater of the Kilauea volcano on Friday, January 6. The volcano in Kilauea, Hawaii, resumed eruptions after almost a month of inactivity.
Lava erupts from the Halemaʻumaʻu Crater of the Kilauea volcano on Friday, January 6. The volcano in Kilauea, Hawaii, resumed eruptions after almost a month of inactivity.
Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images
US Rep. George Santos rides an elevator inside the US Capitol on Thursday, January 12. Santos, the recently elected GOP congressman from New York who has admitted to lying about parts of his resume, is facing escalating backlash from his own party as a growing number of House Republican lawmakers call for him to resign or say he can't serve effectively.
US Rep. George Santos rides an elevator inside the US Capitol on Thursday, January 12. Santos, the recently elected GOP congressman from New York who has admitted to lying about parts of his resume, is facing escalating backlash from his own party as a growing number of House Republican lawmakers call for him to resign or say he can't serve effectively.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
People at the Teppozu Inari Shrine take a bath in cold water during a New Year ritual in Tokyo on Sunday, January 8.
People at the Teppozu Inari Shrine take a bath in cold water during a New Year ritual in Tokyo on Sunday, January 8.
Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
Boxer Gervonta Davis does a backflip off the top rope after defeating Hector Luis Garcia in a WBA lightweight title bout on Saturday, January 7.
Boxer Gervonta Davis does a backflip off the top rope after defeating Hector Luis Garcia in a WBA lightweight title bout on Saturday, January 7.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Bolivian biker Daniel Jager Nosiglia competes in the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, January 11. The rally race is taking place in Saudi Arabia this year.
Bolivian biker Daniel Jager Nosiglia competes in the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, January 11. The rally race is taking place in Saudi Arabia this year.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Damar Hamlin, the NFL player who suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier this month, tweeted this photo from the hospital on Sunday, January 8, just before his team, the Buffalo Bills, was getting ready to play. Hamlin was discharged a few days later.
Damar Hamlin, the NFL player who suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier this month, tweeted this photo from the hospital on Sunday, January 8, just before his team, the Buffalo Bills, was getting ready to play. Hamlin was discharged a few days later.
From Damar Hamlin/Twitter
A few Republican members of the US House of Representatives speak to the media on Friday, January 6, after flipping their speakership votes to Kevin McCarthy. See last week in 31 photos.
A few Republican members of the US House of Representatives speak to the media on Friday, January 6, after flipping their speakership votes to Kevin McCarthy. See last week in 31 photos.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
The week in 34 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will air live tonight at 7 p.m. ET on the CW. Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, while “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads this year’s film contenders with 14 nominations overall.

And at 9 p.m. ET is the premiere of “The Last of Us,” a new HBO series based on the apocalyptic video game of the same name. Starring Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) and Bella Ramsey (“Game of Thrones”), the zombie drama quickly proves itself worthy of the hype by delivering a fully realized series graced with flesh-and-blood characters, says CNN’s Brian Lowry. HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Later this week, step into the Wayback Machine with the arrival of not one but two series reboots.

Nearly 40 years after the original series made its debut, John Larroquette reprises his role as Dan Fielding in NBC’s new version of “Night Court,” which airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

And the teen sitcom “That ’70s Show” jumps ahead two decades, landing on Netflix Thursday as “That ’90s Show.”

What’s happening in sports

Football

The NFL’s Wild-Card Round continues today with the Miami Dolphins facing the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants playing the Minnesota Vikings and the Baltimore Ravens squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Tennis

The first round of the Australian Open begins Monday. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his Grand Slam tally. In the women’s draw, following reigning champion Ashleigh Barty’s retirement from tennis last year, Iga Światek comes into the tournament as the top seed. 

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 81% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

