New York CNN  — 

Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the birthday of civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was assassinated four years later.

This year, the holiday falls on Monday, January 16. It’s a federal holiday, which means government agencies, banks and many corporate offices will closed for the day.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Government agencies

Nonessential government offices – such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, public libraries and city offices – will be closed. State and federal courthouses will also be closed. Be sure to check ahead for local guidelines.

Postal services

The United States Postal Service will be closed Monday, so there will be no regular mail deliveries. Other delivery services – including United Parcel Service and FedEx will be operating – though FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy will have modified services.

Financial services

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are closed Monday. It’s a banking holiday, so most banks will not be open.

ATMs and online banking services will be available.

Retail

Big retailers like Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and major grocery stores including Kroger will stay open, as will most national restaurant chains. However, make sure to check with local stores and restaurants, whose hours may differ.