Virginia Beach man arrested after machine gun, illegal firearms found in his home, police say

(CNN) A 35-year-old Virginia Beach man has been arrested after officials discovered illegal firearms and weapon paraphernalia in his home, including a machine gun, according to police.

The man, identified by the agency as John Dane, was arrested on Tuesday, the Virginia Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Prior to Dane's arrest, the department's Special Investigations Bureau, the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Department of Homeland Security received a tip about "a person illegally manufacturing and selling automatic firearms, illegally importing and selling suppressors, and illegally importing and selling Glock 'switches' that convert a semi-automatic pistol to function in full auto mode," according to a police news release.

Dane is charged with possession of a machine gun for aggressive purposes; importation/sale of trigger activator; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics; and possession of schedule I/II narcotics, police said. It is unclear whether Dane has an attorney.

"This joint operation moved with haste to remove a large number of illegally procured weapons from our streets," Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said in the release.

