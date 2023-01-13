CNN —

The NFL has announced Atlanta as the host city for the AFC Championship game should the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the conference title game.

Previously, the NFL owners approved the unprecedented post-season plan to host a game at a neutral site following the cancellation of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.

The game was initially suspended and then postponed after Damar Hamlin collapsed, suffering a cardiac arrest.

The post-season scenario was put in place due to the Bills having played one less game than the Chiefs and not having a fair opportunity to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the game should the two teams meet.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated Thursday.

“We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance. We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process.”

The NFL said Thursday that the league had designated Atlanta as a possible host site for displaced postseason games prior to the start of the season.

The NFL noted that Atlanta “is almost equidistant from both potential participating teams’ cities.”