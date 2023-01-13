gupta screengrab vpx
Will approaching winter mean new Covid-19 surge?
04:20 - Source: CNN
Coronavirus 15 videos
gupta screengrab vpx
Will approaching winter mean new Covid-19 surge?
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china corona nyc
Artist wears 27 hazmat suits to protest China's policies
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hong kong tourism
See how Hong Kong is trying to revitalize itself after Covid-19
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Late night Joe Biden
See late night reactions to President Biden claiming pandemic over
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Patient using video game treatment long haul covid gupta pkg vpx
Dr. Gupta: This treatment for 'brain fog' from long-Covid just might surprise you
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe rogan aaron rogers covid vaccination orig mg_00000000.png
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated for Covid
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BARTLETT, ILLINOIS - MAY 01: Seven-year-old Hamza Haqqani, a 2nd grade student at Al-Huda Academy, uses a computer to participate in an E-learning class with his teacher and classmates while at his home on May 01, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois. Al-Huda Academy, an Islam based private school that teaches pre-school through the 6th grade students, has had to adopt an E-learning program to finish the school year after all schools in the state were forced to cancel classes in an attempt to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
How Covid upended children's lives
10:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hotez vpx
'Wasn't too surprising': Doctor reacts to Biden's positive Covid test
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail wuhan market 1
New studies suggest Covid-19 likely originated from Wuhan wet market
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Fauci gives update on Biden's Covid-19 infection
05:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
doctor jonathan reiner
'This was entirely predictable': Doctor on Biden testing positive for Covid-19
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jill Biden
Jill Biden speaks out after President Biden contracts Covid-19
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brian china economic crisis wang 0715
'I'm losing my mind': Chinese depositor loses life savings in bank
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: A man is asked to cough into his arm as part of testing for COVID-19, by a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Skid Row, amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 at one nearby Skid Row homeless shelter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Doctor: Covid-19 BA.5 variant is highly transmissible
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fauci
Dr. Fauci explains why new BA.5 subvariant is concerning
04:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

You may have heard that there’s a new Omicron spinoff that’s quickly gaining ground in the United States. Maybe you wanted to ask your doctor about it or search for more information online – but what was it called again?

Exactly.

Scientists know it as XBB.1.5, a name assigned because it is the second generation of the recombinant Omicron subvariant XBB.

There will be new Covid variants that, from time to time, lead to surges of infections, explains Dr. Leana Wen. This is part of our "new normal."
There will be new Covid variants that, from time to time, lead to surges of infections, explains Dr. Leana Wen. This is part of our "new normal."
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

How much should people worry about Covid's newly-dominant XBB.1.5 variant? Our medical analyst explains

X is the way scientists designate a recombinant, the result of two viruses that have swapped sections of their genetic material. The BB part is just alphabetical order. The first known recombinant was called XA, the second XB and so on. Now, they’ve run through the alphabet and are doubling up: XAA, XAB, all the way to XBB.

It hasn’t always been this hard.

In May 2021, the World Health Organization announced that in order to enable better public communication and to avoid the stigma of naming new variants after the countries where they were found, it would assign Greek letters to viruses that had acquired mutations that made them more transmissible, helped them evade current therapies, or made them more severe.

WHO said it would give these new names to viruses that its experts had designated as variants of interest or the even more consequential variants of concern. That gave us the familiar Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants as well as a slew of others that only rose to regional importance, like Epsilon, Theta and Mu.

It’s been more than a year since WHO gave a new variant a Greek letter name, however, creating a communications gap that some experts believe may be hindering efforts to protect public health.

Where did the Greek letters go?

When Omicron – also known as BA.1 – blazed around the world starting in November 2021, it was so genetically distinct from the viruses that came before it that its branch of the SARS-CoV-2 family tree struck out in totally different direction.

Our immune systems barely recognized any of it. BA.1 generated new waves of infections, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as a slew of new descendants.

At the time, scientists argued that the second Omicron strain – BA.2, with dozens of new gene mutations –was as genetically distinct from BA.1 as Alpha, Gamma and Delta had been from each other. Some said they thought BA.2 deserved its own Greek letter.

A man gets himself tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) in front of portable cabin as people began wearing mask after New York City's health officials have issued an advisory, strongly urging New Yorkers to use masks as COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases rise, on December 12, 2022 in New York, United States.
A man gets himself tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) in front of portable cabin as people began wearing mask after New York City's health officials have issued an advisory, strongly urging New Yorkers to use masks as COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases rise, on December 12, 2022 in New York, United States.
Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Omicron offshoot XBB.1.5 could drive new Covid-19 surge in US

But that never happened. Instead, WHO quietly stopped designating Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest categories that call for new Greek names.

Instead, it created a new category, Omicron Subvariants under Monitoring, to signal to public health officials which of these spinoffs should be watched – which might sound a lot like the reason to designate variants of interest and variants of concern in the first place.

The organization left the door open to designate new names if it deems a variant to be sufficiently different, but it hasn’t seen the need to do that for more than a year.

Yet the coronavirus has continued to evolve, becoming more transmissible and more immune-evasive over time. These changes have been consequential, too.

As Omicron has mutated, for example, immunocompromised patients have lost key therapies like the long-acting antibodies in the preventive Evusheld. All of the monoclonal antibodies developed to help people with severe Covid-19 infections have lost their punch against the latest subvariants.

Michael Nedelman has made a photo illustration.
Michael Nedelman has made a photo illustration.
Michael Nedelman

XBB.1.5 may be 'most transmissible subvariant of Omicron to date,' scientists warn

The mRNA vaccines have also been updated in an effort to better protect people from the currently circulating viruses that cause Covid-19.

Still, WHO says it doesn’t see a need to distinguish between them.

“The fact that the many individual (sub)variants are not given their own label does not diminish the importance of these variants,” WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said in an emailed statement.

“A new label, (i.e. a new assignment of a variant of concern,) would be given if there is a variant sufficiently different in its public health impact, and which would require a change in the public health response,” Lindmeier wrote.

A false sense of security

Some scientists say they agree with this strategy.

“I am actually fine with not giving new Greek letters to subvariants of Omicron,” Michael Worobey, a computational biologist who studies pandemics through viral genomics and viral evolution at the University of Arizona, wrote in an email to CNN.

Worobey points out that there are two ways the new coronavirus has been changing over time. The first is by moving, continuing to circulate and infect people around the world. This type of evolution happens more incrementally and generally doesn’t cause many big changes at once.

NANJING, CHINA - DECEMBER 27, 2022 - Citizens seek treatment at a night clinic in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, on the evening of December 27, 2022. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
NANJING, CHINA - DECEMBER 27, 2022 - Citizens seek treatment at a night clinic in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, on the evening of December 27, 2022. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

2022 ends with looming risk of a new coronavirus variant, health experts warn

The second way viruses change is by camping out, chronically infecting people with impaired immune function. One person in Houston has been tested as recently as October and found to be infected with a version of the Delta variant that has acquired 17 mutations in its genome, Worobey said. There’s another patient in Spain with almost as many mutations.

Worobey says these viruses have the potential to create another Omicron-level emergence, and he’s OK not naming Pi until one of these zombie viruses emerges and begins to spread.

But others think WHO’s shift in strategy could be misleading.

“Variants within Omicron are really pronounced and distinctive. It’s not like Omicron is one thing at all. It has evolved hugely,” said Bette Korber, a laboratory fellow and variant specialist at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Korber says that even when Omicron emerged, it had two “parents,” BA.1 and BA.2.

And each has continued to evolve, so scientists have logged more than 650 subvariants and sublineages within the Omicron strain.

“But the WHO has stopped naming them at this point, so [people] get a false sense of security,” Korber said. Continuing to use the Omicron name makes it sound like the virus isn’t changing anymore, “but in fact, it’s changing hugely.”

Korber said she’s been in public lectures where “very good doctors” have said, ” ‘Well, now it’s not evolving anymore. It’s just been Omicron for over a year, so you don’t have to worry about that anymore.’ ”

Looking for better ways to communicate

Ryan Gregory, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Guelph in Canada, says that without new Greek letter names, we’ve lost the ability to easily communicate about the virus.

“If you said ‘what’s that rustling around in the bush?’ and someone else said ‘a mammal,’ well, that’s not especially helpful, right? It’s not enough information.”

Scientific names for sublineages like BQ.1.1 are very precise, he says, but they quickly get unwieldy. It’s like calling the mammal in the bushes by its Latin name, Mus musculus.

Process of coronavirus testing examination at home, COVID-19 swab collection kit, test tube for taking OP NP patient specimen sample, testing carried out, patient receiving corona test
Process of coronavirus testing examination at home, COVID-19 swab collection kit, test tube for taking OP NP patient specimen sample, testing carried out, patient receiving corona test
Nikolai Tsuguliev/Adobe Stock

As flu tapers off, Covid-19 again shows signs of a winter spike

“What we are missing is the equivalent of, in animal and plant taxonomy, the common name. So if you said ‘what is that’ and I said ‘it’s either a mouse or a rat,’ now you know exactly what I’m talking about,” he said.

It’s so frustrating for even scientists to discuss subvariants that Gregory decided to make up his own nickname for XBB.1.5: Kraken, after the mythological sea monster. It has stuck so far.

He isn’t the first to take on the task. Before Kraken, social media users dubbed the BA.2.75 subvariant Centarus. It was also a hit.

Gregory says the names caught on because they serve a purpose, allowing people to have thoughtful discussions about the virus, its changes and how it could affect them.

But DIY naming isn’t a perfect solution, as it isn’t exactly standardized. Mention Kraken to someone who isn’t on Twitter, and they might not know what you’re talking about.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

“My strong preference really would be that we don’t need names because we’ve not seen the constant evolution of many more variants that we need to watch. That will be the best because we’ve mitigated them,” Gregory said.

But a close second would be a formal naming system handled by appropriate groups that would be used specifically for communication so people can be kept up to date, he said. “Not to cause panic, obviously, but to let people be informed and not get lost amongst the obviously technical stuff.”