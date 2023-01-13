CNN —

Manchester City football player Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at Chester Crown Court, an official from Chester Crown Court confirmed to CNN.

The court official told CNN that jurors were unable to reach verdicts on one count of rape and another of attempted rape in Mendy’s trial, which began in August 2022. The official added that Mendy will face a retrial in June over the one count of rape and one count of attempted rape the jury could not decide on.

Mendy’s friend and co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, was found not guilty of three counts of rape. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on three other counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against Matturie, who will stand trial again in September, the Guardian reported.

Mendy has denied all allegations.

Mendy and Matturie stood accused of preying on young women while hosting lurid, alcohol-fueled parties at the footballer’s Cheshire mansion, including during periods when the UK was under strict lockdown protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic.

These counts arose from separate incidents: the first in 2018 and the second in 2020.

The unanimous not guilty verdicts were delivered on Wednesday but could not be reported until the jury had concluded deliberating on the two remaining charges Mendy faces.

“Manchester City FC notes the verdict from Chester Crown Court today, where a jury has found Benjamin Mendy not guilty of seven charges. The jury is hung on two charges and the trial is now over,” the club announced in a statement on Friday.

“Given there are open matters related to this case, the Club is not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Mendy was suspended by City in August 2021 when the original charges against him were announced.

CNN has reached out to Mendy’s representatives and is yet to receive a response.

CNN has also contacted the Crown Prosecution Service but has not heard back.