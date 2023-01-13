The grenade, which could have exploded at any moment, was removed under the watch of military experts.
The grenade, which could have exploded at any moment, was removed under the watch of military experts.
Ukrainian Military Medics
CNN  — 

An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country’s military doctors.

Photos shared on the Ukrainian Military Medics Facebook page on Monday included an X-ray image of the soldier’s upper body with the grenade visible.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his wife Yulia, opposition politician Lyubov Sobol and other demonstrators march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow on February 29, 2020. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his wife Yulia, opposition politician Lyubov Sobol and other demonstrators march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow on February 29, 2020. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Defiant Navalny has opposed Putin's war in Ukraine from prison. His team fear for his safety

The surgery was fraught with danger. Doctors feared the grenade could explode at any time during the operation, and so the surgery was conducted “without electrocoagulation” – a medical treatment that controls bleeding using electricity.

According to the post, the procedure was performed “in the presence of two sappers who were ensuring the safety of medical staff.”

“The operation was carried out by one of the most experienced surgeons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Major General of the Medical Service Andrei Verba,” the post read.

The surgery was a success, with the serviceman sent for “further rehabilitation and recovery,” it added.

The grenade was a VOG, according to the post – a model usually fired from a grenade launcher.

Doctors lift a patient onto a bed to have CT scan
Doctors lift a patient onto a bed to have CT scan
Jo Shelley/CNN

Inside a Kramatorsk hospital saving the lives of Ukraine's war wounded

The Ukrainian Military Medics did not specify when or where the surgery took place, or how the soldier was injured.

Nearly a year since Russia’s attack, hospitals in Ukraine are under immense strain.

Last month, a surgical team at a specialist trauma hospital in the city of Kramatorsk was treating around 100 patients a day under the constant threat of airborne attacks from the nearby Russian-held territory. The speed of such an attack means there is no time to shelter.