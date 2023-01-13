Lisa Marie Presley poses for a portrait during the 2013 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Updated 1:09 AM EST, Fri January 13, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday, January 12, hours after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest. She was 54.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," said a statement from the family provided to CNN. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Born at the height of Elvis's fame in 1968, Lisa Marie Presley was seen as the princess to the man celebrated as "the King of rock 'n' roll."

She was married four times: to Michael Lockwood, Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and Danny Keough.

In 2020, her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide. She has three other children — actress Riley Keough and twins Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

Days before her death, Presley was seen at the Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother to support the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis," starring actor Austin Butler, who picked up an award for his portrayal of the King.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley hold their newborn daughter, Lisa Marie, in February 1968. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee.
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley sits on her mother's lap while enjoying a day with her parents.
Magma Agency/WireImage/Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley takes a picture with her dad in 1973. Her parents separated in 1972 when she was just 4 years old.
Frank Carroll/Sygma/Frank Carroll
Presley attends a benefit for a mental health center in Los Angeles in March 1977. Her father died later that year. She was 9.
Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Presley and her first husband, musician Danny Keough, are seen in 1992 with their second child, Benjamin, and their daughter, Riley Keough. The pair divorced in May 1994.
AP
Presley attends the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards with Michael Jackson. Roughly three weeks after her first divorce, Presley married Jackson in a ceremony that made headlines worldwide.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Presley appears in Michael Jackson's "You Are Not Alone" music video in 1995. Their marriage ended in January 1996.
Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Presley joins Janet Jackson at a New York party to celebrate the release of Jackson's 1997 album, "The Velvet Rope."
Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Presley works in the studio in 2000 on her debut album, "To Whom It May Concern," which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was certified gold.
Mirek Towski/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Presley is seen with actor Nicolas Cage in 2001. They got married the following year but only stayed married for three months.
J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images
Presley performs in 2003 during a rehearsal in London.
Peter MacDiarmid/Reuters
From left, Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough take part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis' 75th birthday in 2010.
Mark Humphrey/AP
Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in the exhibit "Elvis Through His Daughter's Eyes" at Elvis' Graceland mansion in Memphis in 2012.
Lance Murphey/AP
Presley performs in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 2012.
Donald Kravitz/Getty Images
Presley appears with host Andy Cohen and singer CeeLo Green on a 2013 episode of "Watch What Happens Live."
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Presley and her then-husband Michael Lockwood attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in 2015. Her daughter Riley Keough stars in the film.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
Presley lights candles on the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death at Graceland in 2017.
Karen Pulfer/Reuters
Presley, second from right, arrives for the 2017 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards with her daughter Riley Keough, left, and her twin daughters, Finley and Harper Lockwood.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
From left, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have their handprints made at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in June 2022.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Presley and director Baz Luhrmann promote the film "Elvis" in Los Angeles in December 2022.
Jesse Grant/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Presley attends the Golden Globe Awards in January 2023 to support the film about her late father, "Elvis." She died two days later.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images