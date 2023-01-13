Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday, January 12, hours after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest. She was 54.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," said a statement from the family provided to CNN. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Born at the height of Elvis's fame in 1968, Lisa Marie Presley was seen as the princess to the man celebrated as "the King of rock 'n' roll."

She was married four times: to Michael Lockwood, Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and Danny Keough.

In 2020, her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide. She has three other children — actress Riley Keough and twins Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

Days before her death, Presley was seen at the Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother to support the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis," starring actor Austin Butler, who picked up an award for his portrayal of the King.