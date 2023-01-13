CNN —

Christina Applegate says she’s a bit nervous about taking to the red carpet this weekend.

On Thursday, Applegate tweeted about her planned appearance at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards, her first since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019,” Applegate tweeted. “And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me.”

The “Dead to Me” star also used social media in 2021 to announce she has MS, an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

Applegate on Tuesday tweeted her delight about being nominated for as Screen Actors Guild award her role in the Netflix series.

“Thank you@SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975,” she wrote. “I’ve had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside.”

In November, Applegate received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and cracked a few jokes about her condition during the ceremony.

The following month, she talked during an interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” about using humor in the midst of her disease.

“My humor shield keeps me OK, but of course, down on the insides, you feel the things,” Applegate said. “I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me.”