pete buttigieg ath
Pete Buttigieg asked if FAA system is out-of-date. Hear his reply
03:11 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
pete buttigieg ath
Pete Buttigieg asked if FAA system is out-of-date. Hear his reply
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
powell thumb sweden
Powell explains why the Fed will not 'promote a greener economy'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nancy hagans nurses nysna
Nurse on staffing shortages: 'It's not only physically toxic, it's mentally toxic'
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
Congress passed new retirement savings rules. Here's what they mean for you
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BMW CES 2023
Watch this color changing BMW in action
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Bill Gates
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Foreman dnt AI
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Burger King employee Alondra Hernandez
She feels unsafe at her fast food job. Could a fast food council help?
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Delta Air Lines has a backup to the federal aviation safety system that failed this week, but the airline decided against using it, CEO Ed Bastian said Friday.

Bastian described the Delta’s secondary system as “fairly old backup technology” involving the notices known as NOTAMs distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration alerting pilots of obstacles, closures, and other information. Delta’s backup system collects data from the NOTAM database.

“We probably had a little better opportunity to fly during this stoppage as compared to anyone else,” Bastian told reporters on a conference call. “But out of deference to the FAA and making certain that we gave them the ability to make the decisions, we didn’t utilize that backup system.”

The FAA ultimately halted all domestic flights for more than an hour during the outage, during which time Delta (DAL) could not have launched departures.

Bastian said he hopes the outage and massive disruption to air travel serves as “a call to action amongst our political leaders” to invest in FAA technology.

“I think this is a crystal clear example of the challenge the FAA has faced when you have aging systems that aren’t as resilient as they need to be,” he said. “You have tools and technologies that are somewhat outdated and staffing levels – not where they need to be.”

Bastian echoed a call from some aviation voices to change the budgeting and funding method for the FAA – specifically, he said, to “take them off the kind of year by year funding it seems like they go through that’s caught up in political negotiations.”

Like most other federal government arms, FAA priorities can change depending on what Congress funds, and all but the most essential services close during a government shutdown. Congress has the opportunity to consider such changes when it handles major aviation legislation this year.

Delta reported very strong fourth-quarter results Friday that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward.

The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first-quarter earnings per share of 15 to 40 cents, well below the consensus estimate of 55 cents. The main headwind: a new tentative labor agreement with its pilots union, reached a month ago, that will increase pay by 34% over the life of the contract.