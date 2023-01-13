Travelers wait in line at an American Airlines counter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on July 2, 2022.
New York CNN  — 

Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth quarter results that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward.

The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first quarter earnings per share of 15 to 40 cents, well below the consensus estimate of 55 cents. The headwind is a new tentative labor agreement with its pilots union, reached a month ago, that will increase pay by 34% over the life of the contract. Shares of Delta fell more than 4% in pre-market trading on the guidance.

This story is developing and will be updated.