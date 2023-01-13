CNN —

A big man wins a small car, a nimble DWI suspect impresses the cops and an actress gives a young reporter a pep talk. These are the must-see videos of the week.

A very large man wins a very small car

Video Ad Feedback See huge former NBA player win small car on game show 02:10 - Source: CNN

A former NBA player goes nuts on “The Price is Right” … but can he fit into what he won? CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Driver lands backflip but still heads to jail

Video Ad Feedback Driver shocks police officer with backflip during DWI test 02:03 - Source: CNN

A DWI suspect backflipped during his traffic stop. CNN’s Jeanne Moos has the bodycam video..

See the sweet moment between actress and child reporter

Video Ad Feedback Kate Winslet goes viral for giving child reporter pep talk 00:30 - Source: CNN

See the wholesome moment of actress Kate Winslet comforting a child reporter nervous about her first interview.

Go ahead and laugh if you must. But this silly walk is good for you

Video Ad Feedback This may look silly, but a new study reveals its benefits to your daily routine 02:34 - Source: CNN

Professor Glenn Gaesser loves Monty Python so much, he researched the possible health benefits of one of their funniest skits.

Octogenarian finally gets to retire after going viral on TikTok

Video Ad Feedback 82-year-old finally gets to retire after going viral on TikTok 01:53 - Source: CNN

A TikTok user started a GoFundMe that raised over $100,000 which allowed 82-year-old Warren “Butch” Marion to finally retire.