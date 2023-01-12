CNN —

Strong storms sweeping the Southeast on Thursday morning have caused damage and injuries in northern Alabama’s Morgan County, authorities said.

“Damage and injuries (were) reported along (Highway) 20 in Decatur. Downed power lines and trees also reported,” the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Decatur is about 25 miles southwest of Huntsville.

How many people were injured or the extent of the injuries weren’t immediately clear. CNN has reached out to the sheriff’s office for details.

In an earlier post, the agency reported some damage in Trinity, a town in the Decatur area.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area, according to the office’s posts.

“We’re staged across the county and watching multiple storms,” sheriff’s officials said.

A tornado watch is in effect in parts of Mississippi and Alabama until 1 p.m CT.

The office shared a video of rain and wind from the storm rolling past a patrol division in Hartselle by Interstate 65.

This is a developing story and will be updated.