President Joe Biden’s aides located documents with classified markings at two locations inside his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House counsel’s office said in a statement Thursday.

The documents were located in a storage area in the garage and then an adjacent room, the statement reads.

The documents were located following a search of the president’s homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. No classified documents were located in Rehoboth, the statement says.

The documents were found “among personal and political papers,” the statement reads.

Lawyers for Biden concluded their review of the Delaware homes on Wednesday evening.

“As was done in the case of the Penn-Biden Center, the Department of Justice was immediately notified, and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of these documents,” the statement reads.

The White House said it will continue to cooperate with the review by the Justice Department.

