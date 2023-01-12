Mortgage rates inched down last week, after a slight increase the week before.

A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41 - Source: CNN Business
Economy 16 videos
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
heater vpx 111822
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Washington, DC CNN  — 

Mortgage rates inched down last week, after a slight increase the week before.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.33% in the week ending January 12, down from 6.48% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.45%.

“While mortgage rates have resumed their decline, the market remains hypersensitive to rate movements, with purchase demand experiencing large swings relative to small changes in rates,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

“Over the last few weeks latent demand has been on display with buyers jumping in and out of the market as rates move,” he added.

Mortgage rates rose throughout most of 2022, spurred by the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented campaign of harsh interest rate hikes to tame soaring inflation. But mortgage rates dropped in November and December, following data that showed inflation may have finally reached its peak.

The average mortgage rate is based on mortgage applications that Freddie Mac receives from thousands of lenders across the country. The survey includes only borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. Many buyers who put down less money upfront or have less-than-perfect credit will pay more than the average rate.

Inflation continues to improve

New inflation data out on Thursday showed that price increases continued to moderate in December. That’s good news for people looking for lower and more stable mortgage rates.

The Mortgage Bankers Association expects mortgage rates to move lower over the course of the year, said Bob Broeksmit, MBA president and CEO, which should bring more homebuyers back into the market.

But in the near term, this see-sawing between 6% and 7% is likely to continue, said George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com.

“The Freddie Mac fixed rate for a 30-year loan has been moving up and down in the 6% to 7% range since September 2022 when it crossed the 6% threshold for the first time in 14 years,” Ratiu said. “Mortgage rates have mirrored the volatility in the 10-year Treasury, as investors wrangle mixed expectations amid an inflow of new economic numbers.”

The Fed does not set the interest rates borrowers pay on mortgages directly. But its actions influence them. Mortgage rates tend to track the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds, which move based on a combination of anticipation about the Fed’s actions, what the Fed actually does and investors’ reactions. When Treasury yields go up, so do mortgage rates; when they go down, mortgage rates tend to follow.

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve and its meeting at the end of January and its plans for monetary tightening, with investors and businesses looking for signs that the bank may ease the pace of rate hikes, said Ratiu.

Volatility expected to remain for rates

Home sales fell as rates rose last year. Still-high home prices and interest rates that doubled last year have pushed many people out of the market.

Would-be homebuyers can expect mortgage rates to remain volatile, similar to what we have seen over the past five months, said Ratiu.

That means it will be all the more important for buyers to shop around.

“For buyers who find a home to purchase, shopping for a mortgage with multiple lenders to secure the lowest rate and fees could result not only in a lower monthly payment, but also in tens of thousands of dollars saved over the life of the loan,” said Ratiu.