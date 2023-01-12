CNN —

Zoey Brooks and her “Zoey 101” pals are all grown up and back in action.

Paramount+ announced on Thursday that production has started on “Zoey 102,” the movie adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon TV series that ran from 2005 until 2008.

“It’s official!” Jamie Lynn Spears, who starred as Brooks in the series, said in an Instagram post when the news was announced.

The full-length feature film will follow adult versions of the Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite at a wedding. Original “Zoey” cast members Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore are also set to reprise their roles in the sequel story.

The cast of the Nickelodeon series 'Zoey 101' -- (from left) Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justice, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, Austin Butler and Christopher Massey. IMDB

Victoria Justice or Golden Globe winner Austin Butler were not among the returning alums mentioned in a press release announcing the project on Thursday.

Discussions of bringing “Zoey” back for the fans have been happening for some time.

Spears told CNN in 2020 that “conversations are definitely being had,” adding that “we don’t want to put something out just for the sake of putting something out.”

Spears’ feature film debut came in 2002 when she played a younger version of her sister, pop music icon Britney Spears, in “Crossroads.”

Spears will serve as an executive producer on the film.

“Zoey 102” is slated to premiere later this year on Paramount+.