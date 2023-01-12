Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

January 13, 2022

This Friday on CNN 10, classified documents belonging to President Joe Biden have been found in areas that are not authorized to store classified files. But key questions remain unanswered about the nature of the material, including who brought these documents and what’s contained in them. And lastly, as we approach the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, CNN 10 is looking back at the civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: CNN 10 will return on Tuesday, January 17th following Martin Luther King Jr holiday on Monday.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. What NFL team does Damar Hamlin, the football player who tragically suffered cardiac arrest during a game, play for?

2. In the U.S. Congress, name the Republican who was recently elected Speaker of the House.

3. What U.S. city did President Biden travel to this week to discuss immigration issues at the border?

4. Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro are protesting an election in what South American country?

5. Featured in Wednesday’s episode, unseasonably warm weather is closing ski resorts on what continent?

6. What major tech event in Las Vegas recently brought together thousands of companies showcasing cutting edge gadgets and gizmos?

7. Name the government agency that issued a short ground stop on Wednesday of all domestic flights in the U.S.

8. What U.S. state has been the focus of torrential rain, thunderstorms, and wind gusts from atmospheric river events the week?

9. Featured in Thursday’s episode, what popular social media app are many government agencies moving to ban?

10. Name the civil rights leader whose birthday is celebrated this Monday?

