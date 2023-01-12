subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
00:59 - Source: CNN Business
Food and Drink 16 videos
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

Subway, one of the world’s most recognizable fast food brands, might be up for a sale, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The privately held company has obtained advisers to explore sale that could value Subway at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. If reached, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since Inspire Brands bought Dunkin’ for $11.3 billion in October 2020.

In a statement provided to CNN, Subway said that it doesn’t “comment on ownership structure and business plans” because it’s private. “We continue to be focused on moving the brand forward with our transformational journey to help our franchisees be successful and profitable,” a spokesperson added.

Subway is still in the early stages of throwing up the “for sale” sign and it might not find an acceptable deal, the Journal reported.

Subway is in the midst of modernizing itself, including revamping its menu and stores. It appears that the makeover, one of its biggest in its nearly 60-year history, is paying off. The company said in October 2022 that it’s having “record-setting sales” across its roughly 20,000 US locations, bolstered by a number of changes that include new sandwiches, soups and remodeled stores.

Subway Restaurant workers work in tandem to prepare a sandwich for a waiting customer, as the fast food chain announced it is updating its menu with 12 new sandwiches, New York, NY, July 6, 2022.
Subway Restaurant workers work in tandem to prepare a sandwich for a waiting customer, as the fast food chain announced it is updating its menu with 12 new sandwiches, New York, NY, July 6, 2022.
Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

Subway, offering a rare glimpse at its finances, says it's hitting record sales

Subway attributed its recent success to its new “Subway Series” menu, which was streamlined to help speed up service, and an increase in digital orders.

In a note late Wednesday, Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said that those changes have made Subway an attractive target for a buyer.

“While the program has proven itself, it still has a lot of runway to boost future growth, which makes Subway a chain with good prospects – even in a slowing economy,” he wrote. “The optimistic outlook is one of the reasons Subway sees this as a reasonable time to explore a sale and why it is likely to attract a significant amount of interest.”

Subway was founded in 1965 by the late Fred DeLuca. He gave control to his in sister 2015 following a leukemia diagnosis. After her brief stint, Subway named John Chidsey as its first CEO to come from outside of the family and has implemented various changes, including closing locations and changing the food.

Despite the positive changes in recent years, Saunders that a new buyer could “make changes that improve both sales and profitability,” including consolidating the number of franchisees and further expanding its international footprint.

“While Subway is clearly interested in doing a deal, it is in no particular hurry and will likely be relaxed if nothing comes of its explorations. This means buyers will need to pay a full price to get any transaction over the line,” Saunders said.