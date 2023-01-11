James Webb Space Telescope discovers its first exoplanet

Ashley Strickland
By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Published 4:19 PM EST, Wed January 11, 2023
The James Webb Space Telescope spotted NGC 346, one of the most dynamic star-forming regions near the Milky Way, located in a dwarf galaxy called the Small Magellanic Cloud.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/A. Pagan
Two galaxies, known as II ZW96, form a swirl shape while merging in the constellation Delphinus.
NASA/ESA
The James Webb Space Telescope revealed features of a new protostar forming.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The James Webb Space Telescope captured a new perspective of the Pillars of Creation in mid-infrared light. The dust of this star-forming region, rather than the stars themselves, is the highlight, and resembles ghostly figures.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
Webb captured a highly detailed snapshot of the so-called <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/19/world/webb-telescope-pillars-of-creation-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Pillars of Creation,</a> a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars. The area, which lies within the Eagle Nebula about 6,500 light-years from Earth, had previously been captured by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, creating an image deemed "iconic" by space observers.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The two stars in WR140 produce shells of dust every eight years that look like rings, as captured by the Webb telescope.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/JPL-Caltech
The James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope contributed to this image of galactic pair VV 191. Webb observed the brighter elliptical galaxy (left) and spiral galaxy (right) in near-infrared light, and Hubble collected data in visible and ultraviolet light.
NASA/ESA/CSA/ASU/UA/UM/JWST PEARLs Team
The James Webb Space Telescope captured spiral galaxy IC 5332, which is over 29 million light-years away. The observatory's MIRI instrument<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/27/world/spiral-galaxy-james-webb-new-images-scn/index.html" target="_blank"> peered through interstellar dust to see the galaxy's "bones."</a>
ESA/NASA/CSA/J. Lee
Webb captured the clearest view of the Neptune's rings in over 30 years.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The inner region of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/world/james-webb-space-telescope-image-orion-nebula-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Orion Nebula</a> as seen by the telescope's NIRCam instrument. The image reveals intricate details about how stars and planetary systems are formed.
NASA/ESA/CSA/PDRS4all
NASA released a mosaic image of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/06/world/webb-telescope-tarantula-nebula-stars-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Tarantula Nebula</a> on Tuesday, September 6. The image, which spans 340 light-years, shows tens of thousands of young stars that were previously obscured by cosmic dust.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team
A new image of the Phantom Galaxy, which is 32 million light-years away from Earth, combines data from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA/ESA
NASA <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/22/world/jupiter-images-webb-telescope-nasa-scn/index.html" target="_blank">released an image</a> of Jupiter on Monday, August 22, that shows the planet's famous Great Red Spot appearing white.
NASA/ESA/CSA/Jupiter ERS Team
The James Webb Space Telescope <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/02/world/webb-telescope-cartwheel-galaxy-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">captured the Cartwheel galaxy,</a> which is around 500 million light-years away, in a photo released by NASA on August 2.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
Webb's landscape-like view, called "Cosmic Cliffs," is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The telescope's infrared view reveals previously invisible areas of star birth.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The five galaxies of Stephan's Quintet can be seen here in a new light. The galaxies appear to dance with one another, showcasing how these interactions can drive galactic evolution.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, left, and mid-infrared light, right, from NASA's Webb telescope. The Southern Ring Nebula is 2,000 light-years away from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding cloud of gas around a dying star, as well as a secondary star earlier on in its evolution.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
President Joe Biden <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/11/world/james-webb-space-telescope-first-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">released one of Webb's first images</a> on July 11, and it's "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date," according to NASA. The image shows SMACS 0723, where a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. Called gravitational lensing, this created Webb's first deep field view of incredibly old and distant, faint galaxies.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope

CNN  — 

The James Webb Space Telescope can add another cosmic accomplishment to its list: The space observatory has been used to confirm the existence of an exoplanet for the first time.

The celestial body, known as LHS 475 b and located outside of our solar system, is almost exactly the same size as Earth. The rocky world is 41 light-years away in the Octans constellation.

Previous data collected by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, had suggested the planet might exist.

A team of researchers, led by staff astronomer Kevin Stevenson and postdoctoral fellow Jacob Lustig-Yaeger at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, observed the target using Webb. They watched for dips in starlight as the planet passed in front of its host star, called a transit, and watched two transits occur.

“There is no question that the planet is there. Webb’s pristine data validate it,” Lustig-Yaeger said in a statement.

The planet’s discovery was announced Wednesday at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle.

This illustration shows the exoplanet LHS 475 b, rocky and almost the exact same size as Earth. The existence of the planet has been confirmed by the Webb telescope.
NASA/ESA/CSA

“The fact that it is also a small, rocky planet is impressive for the observatory,” Stevenson said.

Webb is the only telescope that has the capability to characterize the atmospheres of exoplanets that are the size of Earth. The research team used Webb to analyze the planet across multiple wavelengths of light to see whether it has an atmosphere. For now, the team hasn’t been able to make any definitive conclusions, but the telescope’s sensitivity picked up on a range of molecules that were present.

“There are some terrestrial-type atmospheres that we can rule out,” Lustig-Yaeger said. “It can’t have a thick methane-dominated atmosphere, similar to that of Saturn’s moon Titan.”

The astronomers will have another chance to observe the planet again over the summer and conduct follow-up analysis on the potential presence of an atmosphere.

Webb’s detections also revealed that the planet is a few hundred degrees warmer than our planet. If the researchers detect any clouds on LHS 475 b, it may turn out to be more like Venus — which is considered to be Earth’s hotter twin with a carbon dioxide atmosphere.

This graphic shows the change in relative brightness of the host star and planet, spanning three hours.
NASA/ESA/CSA

“We’re at the forefront of studying small, rocky exoplanets,” Lustig-Yaeger said. “We have barely begun scratching the surface of what their atmospheres might be like.”

The planet completes a single orbit around its red dwarf host star every 2 Earth days. Given that the star is less than half the temperature of our sun, it’s possible that the planet could still maintain an atmosphere despite its close proximity to the star.

The researchers believe their discovery will just be the first of many in Webb’s future.

“These first observational results from an Earth-sized, rocky planet open the door to many future possibilities for studying rocky planet atmospheres with Webb,” said Mark Clampin, Astrophysics Division director at NASA Headquarters, in a statement. “Webb is bringing us closer and closer to a new understanding of Earth-like worlds outside the Solar System, and the mission is only just getting started.”

A dusty disk

More Webb observations were shared at the meeting on Wednesday, including never-before-seen views of a dusty disk swirling around a nearby red dwarf star.

The telescope’s images mark the first time such a disk has been captured in these infrared wavelegnths of light, which are invisible to the human eye.

These two images show the dusty debris disk around AU Mic, a red dwarf star located 32 light-years away in the Microscopium constellation.
NASA/ESA/CSA/K. Lawson (GSFC)

The dusty disk around the star, named AU Mic, represents the remnants of planet formation. When small, solid objects called planetesimals — a planet in the making — crashed into each other, they left behind a big, dusty ring around the star and formed a debris disk.

“A debris disk is continuously replenished by collisions of planetesimals. By studying it, we get a unique window into the recent dynamical history of this system,” said lead study author Kellen Lawson, postdoctoral program fellow at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and member of the research team that studied AU Mic.

Webb’s capabilities allowed astronomers to see the region close to the star. Their observations and data could provide insights that aid in the search for giant planets that form wide orbits in planetary systems, not unlike Jupiter and Saturn in our solar system.

The AU Mic disk is located 32 light-years away in the Microscopium constellation. The star is about 23 million years old, so planet formation has already ceased around the star — since that process usually takes less than 10 million years, according to the researchers. Other telescopes have spotted two planets orbiting the star.

“This system is one of the very few examples of a young star, with known exoplanets, and a debris disk that is near enough and bright enough to study holistically using Webb’s uniquely powerful instruments,” said study coauthor Josh Schlieder, principal investigator for the observing program at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The formation of stars

The Webb telescope was also used to peer inside NGC 346, a star-forming region located in a neighboring dwarf galaxy called the Small Magellanic Cloud.

A star-forming region called NGC 346 is located in the nearby dwarf galaxy called the Small Magellanic Cloud.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/A. Pagan

About 2 billion to 3 billion years after the big bang that created the universe, galaxies were filled with fireworks of star formation. This peak of star formation is called “cosmic noon.”

“A galaxy during cosmic noon wouldn’t have one NGC 346, as the Small Magellanic Cloud does; it would have thousands,” said Margaret Meixner, an astronomer at the Universities Space Research Association and principal investigator of the research team, in a statement.

“Even if NGC 346 is now the one and only massive cluster furiously forming stars in its galaxy, it offers us a great opportunity to probe the conditions that were in place at cosmic noon.”

Observing how stars form in this galaxy allows astronomers to compare star formation in our own Milky Way galaxy.

In the new Webb image, forming stars can be seen pulling in ribbon-like gas and dust from a surrounding molecular cloud. This material feeds the formation of stars, and eventually, planets.

“We’re seeing the building blocks, not only of stars, but also potentially of planets,” said co-investigator Guido De Marchi, a space science faculty member of the European Space Agency, in a statement. “And since the Small Magellanic Cloud has a similar environment to that of galaxies during cosmic noon, it’s possible that rocky planets could have formed earlier in the history of the Universe than we might have thought.”