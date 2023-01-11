19 TikTok STOCK
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 15 videos
19 TikTok STOCK
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quirky CES Products Split
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL self driving stroller
'The stroller takes care of itself': See how this self-driving stroller works
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BMW CES 2023
Watch this color changing BMW in action
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Foreman dnt AI
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill Gates
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
youtube roundup thumbnail
What's popular on YouTube in 2022? Here's all you need to know
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sbf madoff
Is SBF the new Madoff? We asked the former head Madoff prosecutor.
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 trump nft trading card
Late night roasts Trump over NFT trading cards
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Twitter Musk
CNN reporter explains how shadow banning works
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A girl is holding her smartphone with the logo of the short video app TikTok in her hands.
Can the Chinese government get your data from TikTok? Analyst weighs in
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arduboy
This new gaming console is hackable and smaller than a credit card
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
top tiktok video 2022
Watch the top TikTok videos of 2022
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN  — 

Workers at Apple’s first unionized retail store began collectively bargaining with management on Wednesday, in a milestone moment not only for the iPhone company but for all of Big Tech.

Apple store workers in Towson, Maryland, who made history in June by voting to form the first union at one of the tech giant’s US stores, started contract negotiations with Apple management on Wednesday morning. The worker group, based out of a mall near Baltimore, is organized with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) union.

Risa Lieberwitz, a professor of labor and employment law at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations, said “there’s a lot at stake” for Apple employees at this and other stores as the negotiations commence. “Other Apple workers will be watching this,” she said. “Other workers in the tech industry will be watching this.”

Customers shop at The Apple Store at the Towson Town Center mall, the first of the company's retail locations in the U.S. where workers voted over the weekend to unionize, on June 20, 2022 in Towson, Maryland. Following a late-pandemic era wave of workers demanding higher pay, better benefits and more negotiating leverage, 65 of the 98 workers at the Towson Apple Store voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union on June 18.
Customers shop at The Apple Store at the Towson Town Center mall, the first of the company's retail locations in the U.S. where workers voted over the weekend to unionize, on June 20, 2022 in Towson, Maryland. Following a late-pandemic era wave of workers demanding higher pay, better benefits and more negotiating leverage, 65 of the 98 workers at the Towson Apple Store voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union on June 18.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The success of the Towson Apple store workers’ unionization bid came amid a broader wave of workplace organizing. A tight labor market lent workers new leverage and the Covid-19 pandemic exposed some of the inequities faced by America’s frontline workers. New unionizing efforts emerged among workers in stores and warehouses from companies such as Amazon, Starbucks and Apple.

The rise of worker organizing efforts has prompted a range of responses from top tech companies. Amazon has so far refused to recognize its first union and engage in negotiations after a landmark union win last spring and continues to fight its legitimacy.

Microsoft, by contrast, has publicly embraced its first union and said this month it looks “forward to engaging in good faith negotiations as we work towards a collective bargaining agreement.”

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. The New York Times held its first in person DealBook Summit since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with speakers from the worlds of financial services, technology, consumer goods, private investment, venture capital, banking, media, public relations, policy, government, and academia.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. The New York Times held its first in person DealBook Summit since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with speakers from the worlds of financial services, technology, consumer goods, private investment, venture capital, banking, media, public relations, policy, government, and academia.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside

Apple appears to be the first of those three companies to join the negotiating table with its unionized workers, but it comes after some tensions. Apple was previously hit with a complaint from the National Labor Relations Board over allegations that it interrogated employees regarding their support for a union and selectively prohibited the placement of pro-union fliers in a break room at a New York City Apple store. (Apple pushed back at those claims in a filing with the NLRB.)

An Apple spokesperson told CNN in a statement that the company “will engage with the union representing our team in Towson respectfully and in good faith.” The statement added that the company values the work of its retail team, and touted the company’s compensation and benefits for retail staffers.

David DiMaria, the lead organizer of the Towson Apple store union campaign with the IAMAW, said excitement was high among the Apple store workers ahead of Wednesday’s first meeting. “First contracts are a lot of prep work, and they’ve been putting in a lot of time doing all that prep,” he told CNN. “And now it all pays off, and they actually get to go to the table and start to negotiate their contracts, so spirits are high. They’re really excited and they can’t wait to get there.”

Issues that are top of mind for the bargaining unit include pay, working conditions, and, mostly, having a voice at work and “being a part of that decision-making process in the things that affect them on the day-to-day is really important,” according to DiMaria.

Lieberwitz noted that negotiating a first contract for a union in the United States is “generally difficult” regardless of the industry, as many employers have historically resisted negotiating or have attempted to draw-out the process, as the longer a union goes without a contract, the longer a company will not have to agree to any of worker’s demands. An analysis of Bloomberg Law labor data found that it takes well over a year (465 days) on average for a union that won an election to ratify a first contract.

For the workers, she said, “it will require patience, a recognition that this may take a long time, and sticking together in that sense of labor solidarity.”