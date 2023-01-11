CNN —

Leaders of the Nassau County Republican Party on Wednesday called for Rep. George Santos, elected to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District in November, to resign from office over his lies to voters and fabrications about his personal life.

“Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I’m calling for his immediate resignation,” chairman Joseph G. Cairo said at a news conference on Long Island. He was joined by a slate of local party officials and, remotely from Washington, DC, Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, who also called for Santos to step down.

Cairo said the congressman’s campaign was made up “of deceit, lies and fabrication.”

“He deceived voters,” Cairo said. “His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives … He’s not welcome here at Republican headquarters.”

Moments after the news broke, Santos, who was in Washington at the time, refused to resign.

“I will not,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill when asked if he will step down. He refused to answer additional questions as he went into an elevator.

The top Republicans in the House – Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Majority Whip Tom Emmer – did not answer questions from CNN about Santos and the Nassau County GOP’s calls for his resignation.

A source close to House GOP leadership said the calls from the county GOP will not have any bearing on their decision regarding Santos’s political future.

The source said Republicans leaders are far more cognizant of the fact that a Santos resignation would tee up a special election in a Biden-won district, and Democrats would have a real shot of winning it, making the House GOP’s razor thin majority even slimmer. Santos flipped the seat in November.

“So, it’s a simple numbers game for leadership right now,” the source said.

The call for Santos’ resignation is just the latest hurdle the GOP freshman congressman has confronted in recent weeks.

Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo and members of the Nassau County Republican Committee hold a news conference regarding the future of Rep. George Santos at Nassau County Republican Committee in Westbury, New York, Andrew Kelly/Reuters

On Tuesday, New York Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman filed a formal complaint with the House Ethics Committee requesting an investigation related to Santos’ financial disclosure reports. In response, Santos insisted that he’s “done nothing unethical.”

And on Monday, the Campaign Legal Center, a campaign watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Santos. The group accused him of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and concealing the source of more than $700,000, as well as his campaign falsifying how it spent campaign funds.

Other complaints have been made by groups, including American Bridge 21st Century, a group aligned with Democrats, urging an investigation of the financial disclosure reports Santos filed with the US House of Representatives as a candidate. The liberal advocacy group End Citizens United has also alleged Santos failed to file accurate and complete financial disclosure reports.

Additionally, the congressman’s personal finances are under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.

Santos has faced growing criticism after The New York Times first reported Santos’ biography appeared to be partly fictional last month. CNN confirmed claims Santos has made about his education and employment history found the same discrepancies.

Santos admitted to lying about attending Baruch College and New York University as well as misrepresenting his employment at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup but claimed he hadn’t committed any crimes, in interviews with WABC radio and the New York Post last month.

In a separate matter, CNN also confirmed reporting from the Times that Santos was charged with embezzlement in a Brazilian court in 2011, according to case records from the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice. However, court records from 2013 state that the charge was archived after court summons went unanswered and they were unable to locate Santos.

Santos denied that he had been charged with any crime in Brazil in the interview with the New York Post.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.