New York CNN Business —

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim will exit the network as part of a restructuring announced Wednesday.

Three executives will replace Oppenheim, including Rebecca Blumenstein. She was a deputy managing editor of The New York Times and will become the new president of editorial for NBC News.

Blumenstein, who has a lengthy history working in print and digital, but notably lacks experience in television news, will take the helm at NBC News at a time when television-centric newsrooms are navigating uncertain terrain with the decline of linear and rise of streaming.

“The news landscape is rapidly evolving, with mediums converging at a rate our industry has never seen,” Blumenstein said in a statement. “I look forward to building on the deep journalistic foundation at NBC news to help NBC News achieve its ambitions.”

Blumenstein will oversee a more limited version of what had been Oppenheim’s portfolio: She will manage much of the network’s programming, but the lucrative “Today” franchise and tentpole “Nightly News” will move under the purview of Cesar Conde, president of NBCUniversal News Group.

Oppenheim led NBC News through the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump. He informed staff that he will return to “writing and producing TV and movies,” which, besides news, Oppenheim described as his “other love.”

Conde said Oppenheim will develop shows and other longform content with NBCUniversal. Semafor reported last month Netflix had green lit a pilot script from him and was working on another political thriller series.

“I leave with enormous pride in all that we’ve accomplished together,” Oppenheim wrote in a note to NBC News staff.

Blumenstein’s appointment and Oppenheim’s departure, which was had been expected in industry circles, was first reported by The New York Times.

As part of the restructuring, Conde also announced that Libby Leist had been promoted to executive vice president of “Today” and lifestyle. And Conde said that Janelle Rodriguez had been named executive vice president of NBC News NOW, the company’s streaming service.

Both Leist and Rodriguez, Conde said, will report to him and join NBCUniversal News Group’s leadership team.

“The appointments of Rebecca, Libby and Janelle provide a powerful foundation for the News Group as it continues to grow its leadership position,” Conde said, adding that “the extraordinary accomplishments of Rebecca, Libby and Janelle and their visions will keep us on the path of continued success.”