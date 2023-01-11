CNN —

Quite predictably, Jennifer Coolidge was one of the highlights of the night on Tuesday, both when she presented an award and won her own trophy at the 80th annual Golden Globes in Los Angeles.

The “White Lotus” star first came out toward the top of the show to present the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a TV series, before which she told a zany story about being approached to be a presenter at the show.

In one of the longest (but most amusing) preambles before handing out an award, Coolidge talked about her fears of tripping and tripping over her words while presenting, joking that someone suggested she wear Crocs and pay closer attention to the teleprompter.

Later, Coolidge came back out when she won the Globe for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series for her now iconic role of Tanya McQuoid in the HBO series. (HBO, like CNN, is part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

In her equal parts emotional and hilarious acceptance speech, the “Legally Blonde” actress singled out “White Lotus” creator Mike White, who she said has “given [her] hope.”

“You’ve given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but it doesn’t matter. Even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways,” she said, referencing her character’s fate on the acclaimed anthology series. “My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I mean it. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me. I just – you know, it’s to you, Mike White.”

Coolidge then continued to sing White’s praises, while he teared up in the audience.

“This is something all of you – if you don’t know Mike White – this is what you should know: He is worried about the world, he’s worried about people, he’s worried about friends of his that aren’t doing well, he’s always worried about people, you’re worried about animals, and he really is one of the greatest people I’ve ever [met],” she said.

Toward the end of her tribute, she added, “I just want to say, Mike White… I love you to death!”

It’s unclear whether Coolidge’s win or her off-the-wall presenting, got her more cheers on Tuesday.