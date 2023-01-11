Composer M. M. Keeravani accepted the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu."
Composer M. M. Keeravani accepted the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu."
Rich Polk/AP
CNN  — 

Indians have been celebrating Wednesday, after a home-grown movie won a Golden Globe award for the first time ever.

“RRR,” a Telugu-language drama set during India’s struggle for independence from its colonial ruler, Britain, was nominated in two categories at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The movie won in the best original song category but lost out to “Argentina” in the best foreign language picture section.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - "Egg Drop" -- When the eighth-grade science class participates in an egg drop activity, Janine insists her second-grade class joins in. Even when the science teacher and Gregory tell her that her students aren't ready for physics lessons, Janine is determined to prove them wrong. Then, when Barbara is shocked at the clothing one of her student's parents wears, she learns to not judge someone solely based on their appearance on "Abbott Elementary," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON Quinta Bruson in "Abbott Elementary" (Gilles Mingasson/ABC)
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - "Egg Drop" -- When the eighth-grade science class participates in an egg drop activity, Janine insists her second-grade class joins in. Even when the science teacher and Gregory tell her that her students aren't ready for physics lessons, Janine is determined to prove them wrong. Then, when Barbara is shocked at the clothing one of her student's parents wears, she learns to not judge someone solely based on their appearance on "Abbott Elementary," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON Quinta Bruson in "Abbott Elementary" (Gilles Mingasson/ABC)
Gilles Mingasson/ABC

See who won at the Golden Globes

The Indian film industry churns out tens of thousands of movies every year in multiple languages, and “RRR” is the country’s fourth highest grossing film, according to IMDb, making almost $155 million worldwide.

The movie, co-written and directed by S.S. Rajamouli, has a cast and crew drawn from both the Hindi-language Bollywood industry and the South Indian film industry, plus a few international actors.

Its winning song, “Naatu Naatu,” was composed by M.M. Keeravani, with lyrics from Chandrabose.

As congratulations flooded in from across the country, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of the moment the award was announced.

He described the win as a “very special accomplishment,” adding: “This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

“Such a proud moment for all of India!! Brilliant!!! Heartiest Congratulations!!,” tweeted Adnan Sami, a popular Indian musician

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images

The Golden Globes return, honoring 'The Fabelmans' and 'Banshees' while addressing its controversy

“Dance and the world dances with you. Thank you #RRR, thank you #NaatuNaatu for winning at the #GoldenGlobes and showing us what India’s global brand should be: A country that can make people sing & dance together,” Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

“An artist who has given us memorable music for decades - so heartening to see him and the brilliant #NaatuNaatu score big,” film critic Anupama Chopra tweeted.

Hopes are now starting to rise for the Academy Awards, with nominations due to be announced later this month ahead of the ceremony in March.