Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 12, 2023

This Thursday, we examine a stop of all domestic planes following a system outage. What caused the shutdown and what were the ripple effects? We then look to California were residents across the state are recovering from deadly storms that brought area rainfall totals 400% to 600% above average. What is an atmospheric river and what does it mean for the state in the days ahead? And finally, we’ll look at research on social media and its potential impact on teens.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10