California has gone from extreme drought to extreme flooding.

A powerful storm — the latest to thrash the West Coast in recent weeks — continues to batter the state. On Monday, streets again turned into rivers, trees crashed down, homes lost power, rivers swelled and major roadways were shuttered.

California is now extremely vulnerable to flooding because much of the state has been scarred by historic drought or devastating wildfires — meaning the land can't soak up much rainfall.

More than a dozen people have died in winter storms this year, according to the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom.