A home is flooded in Gilroy, California, on Monday, January 9.
California's flooding, in pictures
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Published 10:40 AM EST, Tue January 10, 2023

California has gone from extreme drought to extreme flooding.

A powerful storm — the latest to thrash the West Coast in recent weeks — continues to batter the state. On Monday, streets again turned into rivers, trees crashed down, homes lost power, rivers swelled and major roadways were shuttered.

California is now extremely vulnerable to flooding because much of the state has been scarred by historic drought or devastating wildfires — meaning the land can't soak up much rainfall.

More than a dozen people have died in winter storms this year, according to the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A crew member is reflected in pools of water Monday while setting up the red carpet for Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Colleen Kumada-McGowan stands in floodwaters in front of her home in Watsonville on Monday.
Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Crews work to clear a mudslide on Highway 17 in Scotts Valley.
Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Cleanup takes place in Aptos on Monday after streets and homes were flooded near the Rio Del Mar State Beach.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Naia Skogerson leaves her home in Aptos.
Nic Coury/AP
A road is damaged Monday in Scotts Valley.
Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
This aerial photo shows a tree that fell in Sacramento on Sunday.
Fred Greaves/Reuters
Santa Cruz residents clear storm debris and stack sandbags near their homes on Saturday.
Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times/Redux
Sandbages are piled in front of a door in Capitola on Friday.
Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times/Redux
Boone White leaps from his car after a large tree fell on it Thursday while he was driving near Capitola.
Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
A support piece from the Capitola Wharf is seen inside the storm-damaged restaurant Zelda's on the Beach on Thursday.
Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
Evan Sousa, left, gets help from Calvin Drake as they push water out of his flooded apartment in Pacifica on Thursday.
Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP
Henry Valletta cuts up a downed tree in Sacramento on Thursday.
Max Whittaker/The New York Times/Redux
Residents walk in a damaged area of Aptos on Thursday.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Dominic King, owner of the restaurant My Thai Beach, surveys storm damage at his business in Capitola.
Nic Coury/AP
A vineyard is flooded Wednesday in Walnut Grove.
Max Whittaker/The New York Times/Redux
Drivers in San Francisco barrel into standing water on Interstate 101 on Wednesday.
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Khaled Dajani clears water from his flooded living room in San Francisco on December 31.
Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times/Redux