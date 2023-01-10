CNN —

A superstar NFL player is investing in the other football – for the second time.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of NWSL’s Kansas City Current, the team announced Tuesday. Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, co-founded the team alongside Chris and Angie Long in December 2020.

Mahomes said in a statement: “I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team.”

The Super Bowl LIV MVP added: “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

Mahomes, 27, won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award in 2018 on his way to Super Bowl glory when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

He is already a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals franchise in Major League Baseball and Sporting Kansas City, the city’s Major League Soccer team.

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner,” said Brittany Mahomes. “He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”

Mahomes becomes the first active NFL player to have an ownership stake in a NWSL franchise.

“Patrick is obviously a once-in-a-generation athlete and someone who has had an immeasurable impact on the Kansas City community,” said Chris and Angie Long. “Working with Brittany has been a blessing. We are elated to now partner with Patrick too.”