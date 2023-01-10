CNN —

Rooney Mara is opening up about a bad experience on a movie set that changed the course of her career.

In a conversation on the “LaunchLeft” podcast with her fiancé Joaquin Phoenix’s sister, Rain Phoenix, Mara revealed doing 2010’s “Nightmare on Elm Street” remake was “not a great experience.” The actress played Nancy Holbrook in the film.

Rooney Mara in the 2010 film 'A Nightmare on Elm Street.' Moviestore/Shutterstock

“A few years before [‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’], I’d done a ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ remake, which was not a great experience, making it,” she said. “I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it, but it wasn’t the best experience, making it. And I kind of got to this place, that I still live in, of I don’t want to act unless I’m doing stuff that I feel like I have to do.”

Mara continued that she “kind of decided, ‘Okay, well, I’m just not going to act anymore unless it’s something that I feel that way about.’ “

The movie was a reboot of Wes Craven’s 1984 film.

After that, Mara said she didn’t really have a significant role until 2011 in “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

Mara went on to star in “Carol” (2015), “Nightmare Alley” (2021), and recently, “Women Talking.”

She has been nominated for an Academy Award for her performances in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Carol.”