CNN —

Anna Kendrick has opened up about a relationship with someone she says was “for all intents and purposes my husband.”

The “Pitch Perfect” star spoke with Monica Padman and Dax Shepard for their “Armchair Expert” podcast and addressed a past romantic relationship with an unidentified person she said she lived with.

“We had embryos together, this was my person,” Kendrick said. “And then about six years in - somewhere around there - I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, ‘I’m living with a stranger. Like, I don’t know what’s happening.’”

The actress is most recently starring in the film “Alice, Darling,” about a woman trapped in an abusive relationship.

She told the podcasts hosts that things got so bad in her relationship (she said he would “scream” at her until she was “curled in a ball sobbing”) that she began leaning into things like believing her partner had a brain tumor as an explanation for the behavior.

“That actually gave me a moment of relief,” Kendrick said.

It allowed her, she said, to not have to believe that she had “done something so horrible that I deserve to be living with this stranger who scares the s**t out of me.”

“It was just like ‘I don’t know who this person is,’” Kendrick said. “It was terrifying.”

Kendrick said her partner revealed he had feelings for someone else and she tried to work on both herself and their relationship with counseling, joining Al-Anon and telling her agents she had a mental health issue and needed time off.

“I started seeing two therapists a week and I started trying to learn to meditate and I got into Al-Anon and all of these things ended up being very wonderful things for me in the long run,” she said. “But initially went into them thinking, ‘Tell me how to stop being crazy. Tell me how to stop feeling anything.’”

The relationship has since ended.