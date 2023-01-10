Today, you’ll find a deal on whimsical cat socks, a discounted Ember Temperature Control Cup and savings on AirPods 2. All that and more below.

Brooklinen Comforter Sale Brooklinen Here at Underscored, we (really) value quality sleep, so it’s only natural that we’re big fans of everything Brooklinen has to offer. Right now, everything is 10% off sitewide and the brand knocked off an extra 15% on its cozy comforters and weighted blankets. Get new lows on bed-toppers for any season and grab other night time must-haves before the sale is over.

Ember Temperature Control Cup $100 $80 at Amazon Ember At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember Mug 2. The brand’s cup is essentially the same product in a slightly different design: a rechargeable stainless steel vessel surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Right now, you can save $20 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.

Reader Favorite Jeasona Cat Socks $25 $14 at Amazon Amazon A 5-pack of these super-cute cat socks are almost half off right now, just a couple bucks shy of their Black Friday low. They make a great gift for any feline lovers in your life, or the perfect snuggly sock to wear at home.

Rare Deal Misen 10-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan $65 $36 at Amazon Misen Sales on Misen cookware are super rare, but right now you can snag the brand’s signature 10-inch nonstick fry pan for a cool 45% off, the lowest price we’ve seen. It’s made with a quality nonstick surface and unique plasma primer that keeps them performing perfectly meal after meal.

AirPods 2 $129 $62 at eBay Apple The standard AirPods still rival the AirPods Pro, and right now they’re at a new all-time low price. Use code NEWYEAR20 to get an additional 20% off these streamlined wireless buds — they’ve got lots to offer, including impressive sound, instant connection and five hours of listening time on a single charge. Though they lack noise cancellation and customizable fit, they’re a solid option at a great price.

More deals to shop

• These beloved silicone baking mats are just $16 for a set of 2 right now.

• The so-called “Amazon Coat” is internet famous for its ubiquity, and it’s popular for a reason. Grab the puffer now while it’s on sale.

• To celebrate National Houseplant Appreciation Day, Bloomscape is offering up to 30% off their bestselling house plants, sure to delight green thumbs and yet-unsuccessful plant parents alike.

• A bottle of Bioderma foaming face cleanser is $16 right now, a steal for the premium french skin care brand.

• Keep your hall closet organized with this wall mount organizer, a favorite among Underscored readers that’s half off right now.

• Shop the New Year Sale at Avocado and get $200 off mattresses and additional discounts on bases, pillows, bedding and more.

• Browse gorgeous handmade leather goods at M.Gemi, then use the exclusive code 20CNN for 20% off anything that catches your eye.

• A refurbished Blink outdoor security camera helps you monitor your property for peace of mind at any time — and you can get 2 cameras for $60 right now.

• A bunch of Fitbit trackers are on sale at Amazon, so it’s a great time to pick one up for any fitness goals you might have.

• Save on some dental care essentials at Amazon right now.

Deals you may have missed

Le Creuset Winter Savings Event Le Creuset Home cooks rejoice: Le Creuset, the iconic brand known for premium French cookware, is offering up to 50% off a bunch of crowd-favorite goods, thanks to a limited-time Winter Savings Event. With discounts on classic Dutch ovens to skillets to tagines, this sale is the perfect time to save on this iconic brand.

Reader Favorite Crest 3D Whitestrips $46 From $30 at Amazon Amazon Get your pearly whites, well, whiter with Crest. A box of 3D Whitestrips is up to 44% off at Amazon, meaning you can remove years of stains for a smile that rivals a professional service. The Professional Effects kit also includes two treatments of 1 Hour Express for same-day results.

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller $37 $26 at Amazon Amazon Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just dipping your toe back into workouts in the new year, a foam roller like this one is a recovery essential. Simple yet effective, it provides improved oxygen flow and faster healing within your tissues, encouraging circulation, balance, mobility and flexibility. This TriggerPoint foam roller is one of our favorites, and it’s now down to the lowest price we’ve seen in a year.