In pictures: Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress

Bolsonaro supporters generate chaos in Brasilia, Brazil, with the invasion of the Supreme Court, National Congress and the Planalto Palace on Sunday, January 8.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke into the country's congressional building, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday, January 8.

Police have since cleared the massive crowds from government buildings and made at least 400 arrests. The breaches come about a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff election on October 30.

Bolsonaro challenged the election results and has not explicitly conceded, though he said he would cooperate with the transition of power.