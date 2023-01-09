In pictures: Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress

Bolsonaro supporters generate chaos in Brasilia, Brazil, with the invasion of the Supreme Court, National Congress and the Planalto Palace on Sunday, January 8.
Published 4:37 AM EST, Mon January 9, 2023

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke into the country's congressional building, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday, January 8.

Police have since cleared the massive crowds from government buildings and made at least 400 arrests. The breaches come about a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff election on October 30.

Bolsonaro challenged the election results and has not explicitly conceded, though he said he would cooperate with the transition of power.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walks in the Planalto Palace after it was stormed by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Eraldo Peres/AP
Brazilian security forces locked down the area around Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in the early hours of Monday, January 9.
Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images
Security forces detain supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro during a demonstration in Brasilia.
Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
Police confront protesters invading the National Congress in Brasilia.
Andre Borges/EPA/Shutterstock
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro are detained during a demonstration at Planalto Palace.
Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro are pictured through broken glass as they hold a demonstration.
Adriano Machado/Reuters
A supporter of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro is evacuated by fellow supporters after being wounded during clashes with riot police outside the Planalto presidential palace.
Sergio Lima/AFP/Getty Images
A man waves Brazil's flag from the window of the National Congress in Brasilia.
Adriano Machado/Reuters
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stand on the roof of the National Congress building.
Eraldo Peres/AP
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate outside Planalto Palace.
Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia.
Eraldo Peres/AP
Members of the Federal Legislative Police stand next to a vehicle that crashed into a fountain outside the National Congress in Brasilia.
Sergio Lima/AFP/Getty Images
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with security forces as they break into Planalto Palace and raid the Supreme Court in Brasilia.
Joedson Alves/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva outside the National Congress in Brasilia.
Adriano Machado/Reuters
Bolsonaro supporters storm the National Congress in Brasilia.
Andre Borges/EPA/Shutterstock
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia.
Eraldo Peres/AP
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.
Antonio Cascio/Reuters
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with security forces during a demonstration against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia.
Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
Security forces stand guard as supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia.
Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters