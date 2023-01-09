Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with the police during a demonstration outside the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. - Brazilian police used tear gas Sunday to repel hundreds of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro after they stormed onto Congress grounds one week after President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration, an AFP photographer witnessed. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)
'Barbaric': Brazil's president reacts to protesters storming government buildings
02:16 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with the police during a demonstration outside the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. - Brazilian police used tear gas Sunday to repel hundreds of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro after they stormed onto Congress grounds one week after President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration, an AFP photographer witnessed. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)
'Barbaric': Brazil's president reacts to protesters storming government buildings
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe confronts Skip Bayless about tweet made after Damar Hamlin collapsed
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
ed norton finding your roots
'You want to die': Edward Norton learns details about slaves one of his ancestors owned
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Late night Kevin McCarthy house speaker vote
Late night hosts react to McCarthy's failure to win House vote for speaker
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Wade Vandervort / AFP) (Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)
Maggie Haberman says George Santos coverage is a 'death of local media' story. Here's why
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY: News anchor Barbara Walters is photographed in her New York office for USA Today. (Photo by Todd Plitt/Contour by Getty Images)
Look back at some of Barbara Walters' biggest moments
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jill Dougherty Viktor Bout Split FILE
Expert calls out 'bizarre' comments by Viktor Bout on Russian TV
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Martin Short and Steve Martin 2
SNL: Steve Martin and Martin Short eulogize each other
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah last show
See how Trevor Noah ended his 7 year run on 'The Daily Show'
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail foster harry meghan netflix
Reporter breaks down what's in the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix series so far
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
voice of tiktok thumb
That TikTok voice is actually person. This is her story
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Don Lemon
See Don Lemon talk with Stephen Colbert about getting up early
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video thumbnial china covid bbc journalist
Video shows British journalist 'beaten' and detained in China
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump addressed his supporters as the nation awaits the results of the midterm elections. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
'Mr. President, don't run again': Conservative pundits react to Trump's 'special announcement'
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. The 2019 theme is "Places Reveal Our Purpose". (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
'Shook me profoundly': Michelle Obama shares her thoughts on Trump 2016 win
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night hosts nov 9
Late night voted and Trump is the biggest midterm loser
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Election lies lead to election violence.

Horrifying images careening out of Brazil are reminding Americans — and the world — of the high cost that election disinformation brings with it as mobs of people, fueled by conspiracy theories, stormed the South American country’s Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential offices in a violent outburst of chaos that overwhelmed authorities over the weekend.

A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here.

The scenes that played out on January 8 shared a striking commonality with those that played out in the US on television screens almost two years to the day earlier. And, like in the US, the warning signs were apparent for some time, with election deniers mobilizing on social media ahead of the attack.

“We did see this coming,” Wendy Via, the president of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, told the Associated Press. “This doesn’t just happen in Brazil, or the United States. This is a global problem. Should we compare what happened in Brazil to Jan. 6? I say 100%, because it’s the same playbook.”

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Eraldo Peres/AP

The violent attack on Brazil's government was months in the making. Here's what you need to know

That playbook is one of information warfare, where a propagandistic media machine is wielded to disseminate lies casting doubt on unfavorable election outcomes. This can have a devastating effect swaying public opinion, especially in our modern society where lies quickly go viral on social media and trust in mainstream institutions has weakened.

As The NYT’s Jack Nicas noted on Monday, the style of coup attempt that took place over the weekend in Brazil stands apart from others, sharing more in common with January 6 than other moments in South America’s history.

“Unlike other attempts to topple governments across Latin America’s history, the attacks on Sunday were not ordered by a single strongman ruler or a military bent on seizing power, but rather were fueled by a more insidious, deeply rooted threat: mass delusion,” Nicas wrote.

Nicas added, “Millions of Brazilians appear to be convinced that October’s presidential election was rigged against Mr. Bolsonaro, despite audits and analyses by experts finding nothing of the sort.”

Donald Trump employed this playbook in the aftermath of his 2020 election loss, ultimately leading to not only violence on the US Capitol but a significant swath of the American populace believing the election was in fact rigged against him. Now former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has followed his lead.

Not only did Trump write the election denialism playbook, but some of his supporters in the US are currently spreading lies about what is transpiring in Brazil, using their platforms to cast doubt on the country’s election.

Steve Bannon, the “War Room” host who drives a lot of the messaging in MAGA Media, has been laying the groundwork on the matter for months, as the progressive watchdog Media Matters noted Monday. “The election was stolen,” Bannon has declared. “Stop the Steal” leader Ali Alexander has also cheered on what is happening in Brazil.

And while new Twitter own Elon Musk has welcomed Alexander back onto the platform — as well as other key figures involved in promoting election lies in the lead up to January 6 — it is clear that social media companies continue to allow, and outright promote, those who propel the lies fueling distrust and violence against our institutions.

The turn of events prompted CNN anchor Jim Scuitto on Monday to ask whether the US still exports democracy or “is election denialism a new US export?”

It’s not a wild question to ask.