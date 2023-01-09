Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the New York City Ballet's 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City on September 28, 2022.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Homeland” star Claire Danes and fellow actor Hugh Dancy will be welcoming another baby into the family this year.

This will be the couple’s third child, their representative told People. They already have sons Cyrus and Rowan, aged 10 and 4, respectively.

CNN has reached out to the pair’s representatives for confirmation.

Danes, 43,and Dancy, 47, married in 2009 after meeting on the set of the 2007 movie “Evening.”

The couple have not yet announced the baby’s sex or Danes’ due date.

While pregnant with their second child in 2018, the multi-award winning actress admitted she was looking forward to relaxing after having worked through most of her first pregnancy.

“Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant,” she told reporters at a screening of “Homeland” at the time. Comparing it with her first pregnancy, she called it a “huge luxury.”

The couple’s baby news comes after nominees for the Golden Globe Awards were announced last month, nominating Danes in the “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television” category for her part in “Fleishman Is in Trouble.”

In the limited series, Danes plays high-powered theater agent Rachel, newly divorced from Toby Fleishman (played by Jesse Eisenberg), as the former couple navigate the complications of their separation.

Other nominees in the category include Jennifer Coolidge for “The White Lotus” and Daisy Edgar-Jones for “Under the Banner of Heaven.”