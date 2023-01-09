The Lead Matt Egan Phil Mattingly_00030908.png
05:13 - Source: CNN
Minneapolis CNN  — 

US consumer borrowing continued its strong upward climb in November, increasing by $27.96 billion from the month before, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday.

The monthly increase, which was driven by higher rates of revolving credit, was below the revised $29.12 billion jump seen in October and extends a historic stretch of reliance on debt during a year with soaring inflation.

Economists were expecting a $25 billion monthly increase, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.