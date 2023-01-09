Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 10, 2023

We’re going international on today’s episode of CNN 10. First, with political unrest gripping the streets of Brazil, we’ll witness an attack on the country’s congress. What led to this and what will be the challenges ahead? Then, we’ll travel to the 4th most populated nation to understand clean water challenges from growth, tourism, and mismanagement. And, we’ll visit a unique school where creative solutions from students may be the answer.

