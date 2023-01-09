Today, you’ll find a deal on the Dash Mini Waffle Maker, discounted Crest 3D Whitestrips and savings at SkinStore. All that and more below.

Le Creuset Winter Savings Event Wayfair Home cooks rejoice: Le Creuset, the iconic brand known for premium French cookware, is offering up to 50% off a bunch of crowd-favorite goods, thanks to a limited-time Winter Savings Event. With discounts on classic Dutch ovens to skillets to tagines, this sale is the perfect time to save on this iconic brand.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker $15 $10 at Amazon Amazon At just 4 inches wide and 1.3 pounds, the Dash Mini is the smallest of all the waffle makers we tested, and made surprisingly decent waffles. You can get a heart-shaped design in time to surprise your sweetie with a lovely Valentine’s Day breakfast, and right now the petite maker is just $10 at Amazon.

SkinStore Winter Sale Amazon Right now at SkinStore you can get 15% off winter essentials and an additional 10% off sale products with code WINTER. Shop bestselling brands like NuFace, CosRX, First Aid Beauty, Hero Cosmetics and many more and stock up on your faves.

Reader Favorite Crest 3D Whitestrips $46 From $30 at Amazon Amazon Get your pearly whites, well, whiter with Crest. A box of 3D Whitestrips is up to 44% off at Amazon, meaning you can remove years of stains for a smile that rivals a professional service. The Professional Effects kit also includes two treatments of 1 Hour Express for same-day results.

Anker Charging Accessories $30 From $20 at Amazon Amazon Today only, you can find some solid deals on trusted Anker products at Amazon. A variety of high-quality chargers and cables, including plenty of wireless MagSafe products, is up to 39% off. Replace your finicky or frayed tech accessories with some nice savings.

More deals to shop

• Right now Amazon is offering a nice promo on a ton of home and hygiene products — when you spend $80 on select products, you’ll get $20 in Amazon credit.

• Crate and Barrel is offering 20% off all bedding and bath, so now is a great time to upgrade any old linens for 2023.

• Get 27% off bestselling skin care bundles from Paula’s Choice right now.

• Save on a 48-pack of Prismacolor colored pencils for any budding artist.

• Durable Keen footwear can take you anywhere, and right now Woot! is offering some major discounts on the brand.

• You can get an ultra-powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Tablet for 36% off at Woot! right now.

• Right now at Kenneth Cole, get an additional 30% off all winter markdowns using code EXTRA30.

• Bundle up and save right now at Jambys — you’ll get up to 25% off packs of the brand’s cozy loungewear.

• Save on Brita filters, pitchers and bottles for fresh filtered water anytime, anywhere.

• A ton of trending Booktok titles — think Colleen Hoover, Taylor Jenkins Reid and Sarah J. Maas — are on sale right now at Target.

Deals you may have missed

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller $37 $26 at Amazon Amazon Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just dipping your toe back into workouts in the new year, a foam roller like this one is a recovery essential. Simple yet effective, it provides improved oxygen flow and faster healing within your tissues, encouraging circulation, balance, mobility and flexibility. This TriggerPoint foam roller is one of our favorites, and it’s now down to the lowest price we’ve seen in a year.

Our Place The Bye! 2022 Sale Our Place Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to its nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Shop the beloved Always Pan just shy of its lowest price ever, plus discounted tableware and more during this end-of-year sale.

Adidas End of Year Sale Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now the brand is offering up to 60% off thousands of items, no code necessary.

Reader Favorite Cuup End of Season Sale Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit; the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Now through Jan. 16, you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear and get up to 60% off intimates, plus free shipping on orders over $75.