richard branson cnntm vpx
Richard Branson on the risk of starting a new airline in the '70s
01:18 - Source: CNN
Space 16 videos
richard branson cnntm vpx
Richard Branson on the risk of starting a new airline in the '70s
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Soyuz M-22 leak 1215
See video of leak that forced Russians to cancel spacewalk
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft's solar array wings.
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
china space launch
See China launch three astronauts to new space station
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Artemis Flyby Thumbnail
See Artemis I brush past the moon
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Spectators watch as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket lifts off from launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 16, 2022. - NASA's Artemis 1 mission is a 25-and-a-half day voyage beyond the far side of the Moon and back. The meticulously choreographed uncrewed flight should yield spectacular images as well as valuable scientific data. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
See Artemis I rocket launch
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nasa ufo navy vpx
NASA launches study on 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Pillars of Creation are set off in a kaleidoscope of colour in the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared-light view. The pillars look like arches and spires rising out of a desert landscape, but are filled with semi-transparent gas and dust, and ever changing. This is a region where young stars are forming -- or have barely burst from their dusty cocoons as they continue to form. Protostars are the scene-stealers in this Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) image. These are the bright red orbs that sometimes appear with eight diffraction spikes. When knots with sufficient mass form within the pillars, they begin to collapse under their own gravity, slowly heat up, and eventually begin shining brightly. Along the edges of the pillars are wavy lines that look like lava. These are ejections from stars that are still forming. Young stars periodically shoot out jets that can interact within clouds of material, like these thick pillars of gas and dust. This sometimes also results in bow shocks, which can form wavy patterns like a boat does as it moves through water. These young stars are estimated to be only a few hundred thousand years old, and will continue to form for millions of years. Although it may appear that near-infrared light has allowed Webb to "pierce through" the background to reveal great cosmic distances beyond the pillars, the interstellar medium stands in the way, like a drawn curtain. This is also the reason why there are no distant galaxies in this view. This translucent layer of gas blocks our view of the deeper universe. Plus, dust is lit up by the collective light from the packed "party" of stars that have burst free from the pillars. It's like standing in a well-lit room looking out a window -- the interior light reflects on the pane, obscuring the scene outside and, in turn, illuminating the activity at the party inside. Webb's new view of the Pillars of Creation will help researchers revamp models of star formation.
A giant hand? A galloping horse? See stunning image captured by James Webb Telescope
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Swift's X-Ray Telescope captured the afterglow of GRB 221009A about an hour after it was first detected. The bright rings form as a result of X-rays scattered by otherwise unobservable dust layers within our galaxy that lie in the direction of the burst. The dark vertical line is an artifact of the imaging system. Credit: NASA/Swift/A. Beardmore (University of Leicester)
Scientists dub latest telescope sighting 'the BOAT' or 'the Brightest of All Time'
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bluShift Aerospace 03
Watch this rocket ignite using fuel that you can eat
05:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A view of Dimorphos as the DART spacecraft hurtled towards it on Monday, September 26.
'We have impact': DART successfully alters orbit of asteroid
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Commander Nicole Mann greets her family while departing crew quarters for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Watch: SpaceX mission brings first Native American woman to space
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
screengrab space barbie
See female astronaut take young girls' questions with her lookalike Barbie
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DART
'Streaks of rocks and debris': New image captures DART asteroid crash
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sample Collection and Rock Analysis at 'Wildcat Ridge' (https://mars.nasa.gov/resources/26988/sample-collection-and-rock-analysis-at-wildcat-ridge/)
This is where Perseverance found more organic matter than ever on Mars
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
blue origin rocket launch fail DT thumb vpx
See moment Blue Origin rocket catches fire during launch
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
London CNN  — 

Virgin Orbit is about to conduct the first ever space launch from the United Kingdom.

The spaceflight company, a subsidiary of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, is set to launch nine small satellites into Earth’s low orbit from a site in the southwest of England on Monday evening.

It will also mark the first launch of commercial satellites from western Europe, and the first international launch for Virgin Orbit. Since January 2021, the American company has conducted four successful launches from the Mojave desert in California.

Dan Hart, chief executive of Virgin Orbit, described the UK mission as a “historic endeavor.”

“This launch represents the opening of a new era in the British space industry and new partnerships across industry, government, and allies,” he said in a statement released Friday.

Virgin Orbit is planning a “horizontal launch,” which will see a modified Boeing 747 jet — dubbed “Cosmic Girl” — take off at 5:16 pm ET from the spaceport near Newquay in the county of Cornwall, about 245 miles west of London.

The plane will fly to about 35,000 feet before releasing a rocket strapped under its wing. The rocket will travel to between 310 and 745 miles (499 and 1199 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface and then release the satellites into orbit.

Technicians work on Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, attached to the wing of a Boeing 747-400 aircraft.
Technicians work on Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, attached to the wing of a Boeing 747-400 aircraft.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The satellites are owned by seven customers, including private companies and government agencies. Among other things, they will be used for preventing illegal trafficking, smuggling and terrorism, the company said in Friday’s press release, as well as for reducing the environmental impact of production.

The mission, named “Start Me Up” after the Rolling Stones’ 1981 song, is a joint venture between Virgin Orbit, the UK Space Agency, Cornwall’s local government and the UK’s Royal Air Force.

It could still be postponed to a later date this month in the event of bad weather or system issues, the company added.

‘A new era’

The launch marks a key milestone in the UK’s growing commercial satellite sector.

The country has been working on commercial spaceports for several years in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing global space market, which Morgan Stanley estimates could be worth over $1 trillion by 2040.

The country’s £16.5 billion ($20 billion) space industry directly supported about 47,000 jobs between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest available government figures.

Ian Annett, the UK Space Agency’s deputy chief executive, said Friday that the launch signaled a “new era” for the UK’s space industry, “putting [it] firmly on the map as Europe’s leading destination for commercial small satellite launch.”

“The development of new orbital launch capabilities is already generating growth, catalyzing investment and creating jobs in Cornwall and other communities across the United Kingdom,” he added.

— Hanna Ziady contributed reporting.