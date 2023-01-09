WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium on Apr 3, 2022 in Arlington, TX.
WSJ: Vince McMahon paid $12M in hush money to cover up sexual misconduct allegations
02:08 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium on Apr 3, 2022 in Arlington, TX.
WSJ: Vince McMahon paid $12M in hush money to cover up sexual misconduct allegations
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
Congress passed new retirement savings rules. Here's what they mean for you
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BMW CES 2023
Watch this color changing BMW in action
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Bill Gates
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Foreman dnt AI
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Burger King employee Alondra Hernandez
She feels unsafe at her fast food job. Could a fast food council help?
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple AirTag Lauren Hughes stalking
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk cameo dave chappelle san francisco show
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft's solar array wings.
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive Vince McMahon is returning to the company as a board member, after a six-month hiatus following a hush money and sexual harassment scandal.

WWE on Friday confirmed McMahon’s return, also announcing in a press release that it “intends to undertake a review of its strategic alternatives with the goal being to maximize value for all WWE shareholders,” suggesting that the company could be exploring a sale. Shares closed 17% higher after the announcement.

“WWE has an exceptional management team in place, and I do not intend for my return to have any impact on their roles, duties, or responsibilities,” McMahon said in the release.

McMahon retired as CEO in July 2022, but remains the company’s majority shareholder. Following his departure, the WWE disclosed multiple expenses that McMahon hadn’t reported, totaling $19.6 million. That forced the company to revise its financial statements for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Although many of the payments are related to the company’s investigation of his alleged sexual misconduct with former employees, McMahon reportedly made undisclosed payments to of $5 million to former President Donald Trump’s charity, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, in 2007 and 2009, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal in July 2022 reported McMahon paid more than $12 million to four women, including the one from the prior report, to cover up “allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.”

In addition to his return, McMahon shook up the company board and replaced three people. However, his daughter Stephanie — who took over as co-CEO and board chair after McMahon’s retirement — will retain those same roles.

In 2021, WWE struck a deal with NBC’s Peacock to stream wrestling events on the platform for a deal “valued at more than $1 billion,” the Journal reported.