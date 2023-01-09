CNN —
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital on Monday, according to his wife Michelle Bolsonaro.
He was admitted for abdominal “discomfort” related to injuries from a 2018 knife attack during a political rally, Michelle Bolsonaro wrote in a post on her official Instagram.
Bolsonaro has previously been hospitalized several times over the years due to the effects of his knife injury.
An ally of the former president tells CNN Brasil he had been feeling discomfort on Sunday night and that Bolsonaro is hospitalized in the Orlando, Florida area where he has been for several weeks.
This is a developing story.