Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is congratulated after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the House enters the fifth day trying to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Start your week smart: House speaker, Damar Hamlin, Iran, Ukraine, Senegal

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Published 8:57 AM EST, Sun January 8, 2023
CNN  — 

Even if you’re not a football fan, you’ve probably heard about Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest during a game last week. Would you know what to do if you suspected someone near you had gone into cardiac arrest? Here are some simple steps you could take right away that might mean the difference between life and death.

And here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker in the early hours of Saturday morning – a major victory for the California Republican that elevates him to a powerful position leading the GOP majority in the chamber and an outcome that followed days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes.

• Just days after his stunning on-field cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said on Instagram he was thankful for the love he’s received and asked for continued prayers for a “long road” ahead.

• Iran executed two men on Saturday – one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children’s coach – in connection with the nationwide protests that have swept the country since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on September 16.  

• The Russian-declared ceasefire in Ukraine ended with no slowdown in violence as Russia launched two missile strikes in the Kharkiv region late Saturday.

• At least 40 people were killed today and many others seriously injured in a bus crash in central Senegal, according to the country’s president.

The week ahead

Monday

President Joe Biden Biden will visit Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit, where he will discuss migration issues with the country’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Biden administration is leaning on Mexico and other countries in the Western Hemisphere to provide temporary protections to migrants who have fled their home countries. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also expected to be in attendance.

Tuesday

Connecticut will join a growing list of US states to allow recreational cannabis sales to adults 21 and over. This move comes on the heels of New York’s first public sales of regulated cannabis last month.

January 10 is also the day that Prince Harry’s highly anticipated and controversial autobiography “Spare” will be released.

Wednesday

First lady Jill Biden will undergo a procedure to remove a lesion that was found during a routine skin cancer screening, according to her press secretary. The outpatient procedure, known as Mohs surgery, will be performed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Thursday

January 12 is the deadline for victims of Hurricane Ian to apply for federal disaster assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says more than $4.45 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state of Florida and its households to help survivors affected by the storm.

Friday

President Biden will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House. Expected topics include North Korea, Ukraine, China’s tensions with Taiwan, and a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” the White House said last week.

It’s also Friday the 13th.

An NFL turning point?

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN Sports anchor and former NFL player Coy Wire joins us to share his reaction to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s injury on “Monday Night Football” against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also shares why he believes this incident represents a turning point in the conversation around player safety and mental health concerns at all levels of the sport. Listen here for more

Photos of the week

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, left, and an aide wait for a final tally of votes on Tuesday, January 3. McCarthy is seeking to become the next speaker of the US House of Representatives, but as of Thursday afternoon he had yet to secure enough support to win the speakership.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
Buffalo Bills players react after teammate Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2. Hamlin was resuscitated and intubated on the field, according to Dr. William Knight IV, a professor with the University of Cincinnati's department of emergency medicine. He was still critically ill as of Thursday, but he was awake and showing signs of improvement, doctors said.
Sam Greene/USA Today Network
Revelers celebrate the start of the new year in New York's Times Square on Sunday, January 1. See more New Year's celebrations around the world.
Mark Peterson/Redux
Mourners at the Vatican pay their respects to former Pope Benedict XVI as he lies in state inside St. Peter's Basilica on Tuesday, January 3. Benedict died December 31 at the age of 95. He was elected Pope in 2005, and in 2013 he became the first pontiff in almost 600 years to resign his position. See photos from his funeral.
Antonio Calanni/AP
A woman transports the coffin of her son, who was killed while fighting Russian soldiers, across the Siverskyi-Donets river near Staryi Saltiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, January 4.
A woman transports the coffin of her son, who was killed while fighting Russian soldiers, across the Siverskyi-Donets river near Staryi Saltiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, January 4.
Erik Marmor/AP
Vehicles are submerged on Dillard Road in Wilton, California, on Sunday, January 1. Parts of California were hit with powerful storms that brought hurricane-force winds and torrential rain to the region.
Hector Amezcua/AP
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr., top, knocks the ball away from Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson during a college basketball game in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, December 31.
Charlie Riedel/AP
A construction crew removes shipping containers in Yuma County, Arizona, early on Tuesday, January 3. The state of Arizona agreed to remove the shipping containers, which were placed as a makeshift wall along its shared border with Mexico, as part of an ongoing lawsuit.
Thomas Machowicz/Reuters
Actor Jeremy Renner posted this selfie to his Instagram account on Tuesday, January 3, thanking fans as he continued to recover from two surgeries. Renner was injured by a snowplow machine in what officials described as a tragic accident. "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," Renner wrote.
From Jeremy Renner/Instagram
After being sworn in as Brazil's new president, Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva is accompanied to the Planalto Palace by a group representing diverse segments of society on Sunday, January 1. The 76-year-old politician was returning to the presidency after a 12-year hiatus.
Eraldo Peres/AP
TCU linebacker Ryan Quintanar celebrates amid confetti after the Horned Frogs defeated Michigan on Saturday, December 31, to advance to college football's national championship game. TCU will play Georgia on January 9.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Reporters inside the House chamber of the US Capitol look at voting results after three failed speakership ballots on Wednesday, January 4. The House voted to adjourn until the next day.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
People ski down a slope in Riezlern, Austria, on Friday, December 30. There was a lack of snow in the area following some warm weather.
JFK/AFP/Getty Images
A goat wears a jacket on a cold morning in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 3.
Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
A Ukrainian serviceman throws an empty artillery shell while firing toward Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Friday, December 30.
Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images
The casket carrying soccer legend Pelé is driven through a crowd of fans in Santos, Brazil, on Tuesday, January 3. Pelé, the Brazilian star who became a global icon, recently died at the age of 82.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
US Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York who will become the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress, acknowledges applause during a House speakership vote on Tuesday, January 3.
Alex Brandon/AP
Performers play music, sing and dance as they take part in the Minstrel Carnival in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, January 2. About 20,000 performers, divided into dozens of troupes, marched in the city center. The celebration was returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew passes against New Orleans on Sunday, January 1. See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season.
Matt Slocum/AP
Sam Bankman-Fried, center left, walks to a federal courthouse in New York City on Tuesday, January 3. Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, pleaded not guilty to two counts of wire fraud and six counts of conspiracy-related charges.
Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Two men perform on a "Wall of Death" in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday, December 30. The performers put on a show by riding motorcycles and bicycles in the makeshift wooden ring.
Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Ukrainian servicemen bid farewell to their partners at the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, January 3.
Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles misses a 50-yard field goal against Georgia at the end of the Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 31. Georgia, the defending national champion, won 42-41 to advance to the title game against TCU.
John David Mercer/USA Today Sports
US President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after speaking under the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday, January 4. The two men promoted a major bipartisan legislative accomplishment they achieved together: the implementation of a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Farmers inspect sunflowers on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, on Tuesday, January 3.
Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images
Fans react after the Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk scored a goal against Pittsburgh during the NHL's Winter Classic game on Monday, January 2. The annual outdoor game was played at Boston's Fenway Park this year. The Bruins won 2-1.
Bob DeChiara/USA Today Sports
People run into the Atlantic Ocean off New York's Coney Island as part of a New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Activists clad in white overalls watch a fire burn in front of a bucket-wheel excavator in Lützerath, Germany, on Monday, January 2. The village is located on the edge of the still expanding Garzweiler II lignite surface. Despite heavy protests, it will soon be demolished to extract the underlying coal.
Bernd Lauter/Getty Images
Outgoing US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds the gavel as she calls the House to order on Tuesday, January 3.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, is escorted by law enforcement after arriving at an airport in Pullman, Washington, on Thursday, January 4. Kohberger was taken back to Idaho after waiving extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania. He was booked on four counts of murder and one count of burglary, according to jail records.
Austin Johnson/AP
A prawn fisherman walks into the Saloum Delta ahead of a night of fishing in Simal, Senegal, on Tuesday, January 3. Prawn fishermen will spend up to three hours each night walking large distances across the delta, dragging a net to catch prawns. See last week in 36 photos.
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET is the premiere of the new CNN Original Series “Giuliani: What Happened to America’s Mayor?” The series explores how a storied figure of American politics went from a crime-fighting prosecutor and post-9/11 hero to a key player in President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The four-part series goes behind the headlines to explore Giuliani’s operatic life of victories and defeats.

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to be presented live Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The ceremony, which was not broadcast last year due to controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. One actor who will not be in attendance is Brendan Fraser, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his turn in “The Whale.” Fraser cited his “history” with the organization as the reason for skipping the ceremony.

What’s happening in sports

Football

The Georgia Bulldogs will face Texas Christian University’s Horned Frogs on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. TCU will be seeking its first national title since 1938 and the first for a Big 12 team since 2005, while Georgia will be aiming to be the first back-to-back national champion since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 and the first repeat champion in the College Football Playoff era.

And the NFL Playoffs begin Saturday with the Wild Card Round, the first step on the road to Super Bowl LVII on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

