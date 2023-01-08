A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28 - Source: CNN Business
Markets and Investing 16 videos
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
tech stocks outlook 2023 dan ives jg orig_00001227.png
Analyst: Tech stocks will rise 20% in 2023
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A traveler walks along a moving walkway between terminals at Logan International Airport in Boston, the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
trivago CEO: Travel costs are up. Here's how vacationers are reacting
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Twitter Tesla
Analyst: Musk 'circus' is hurting Tesla
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on September 13, 2022 in New York City. U.S. stocks opened lower today and closed significantly low with the Dow Jones dropping over 1,200 points after the release of an inflation report that showed prices rising more than expected in the last month. The Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices rising 8.3% over the last year, for which economists had predicted an 8.1% increase. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Market strategist on where stocks are likely headed next
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.

New York CNN  — 

It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022.

With that in mind, Wall Street will intensely scrutinize the December Consumer Price Index data for December that is set to be released Thursday. The hope is that the pace of price increases will continue to slow.

Consumer prices rose 7.1% year over year through November. That is still a historically high increase, but it’s a notable drop from the peak price increases of 9.1% back in June. It was also the smallest gain since December 2021’s 7% annual jump in prices.

The hope is that inflation pressures will cool even more dramatically as the year progresses. It’s probably a pipe dream to expect that price increases will fall anytime soon to the 2% to 3% annual level that the Fed would feel most comfortable with. But as long as CPI keeps falling, the market will probably cheer.

Active pump jacks increase pressure to draw oil toward the surface at the South Belridge Oil Field on February 26, 2022, in unincorporated Kern County, California, approximately 141 miles (227 km) northwest of Los Angeles, California.
Active pump jacks increase pressure to draw oil toward the surface at the South Belridge Oil Field on February 26, 2022, in unincorporated Kern County, California, approximately 141 miles (227 km) northwest of Los Angeles, California.
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Oil and Turkish stocks were 2022 market winners. Russia funds and crypto tanked

“Inflation will continue to roll over. We believe inflation peaked in June,” said Nancy Tengler, CEO and chief investment officer with Laffer Tengler Investments, in a report.

Tengler added that “the rise and fall of inflation is mostly symmetrical. It took 16 months to peak and now we expect it will take a like amount of time to get to a tolerable level.”

Any further slowdown in the pace of inflation would be good news for average Americans but also for Corporate America. That’s because profits should get a boost as commodities expenses ease.

“With a year of higher inflation under their belts, we expect the headwinds of inflationary pressures to become tailwinds as companies start to see deflation in input costs. Margins are likely to hold up better than the overall market expects,” said Brett Ewing, chief market strategist with First Franklin, in a report.

Inflation impact on the Fed and housing

What’s more, lower levels of inflation should allow the Fed to keep slowing its pace of interest rate hikes. Traders are hoping for just a quarter-point increase from the Fed next month … and are betting that the Fed will eventually stop hiking rates later this year.

Growing expectations for a Fed pause have boosted the chances that the US economy may be able to avoid a deep and prolonged recession. Many experts still think that a brief and shallow downturn is likely. But that will depend on just how aggressive the Fed decides to be with rate hikes.

“The Fed could blink and acquiesce to a 3% to 4% inflation rate ‘for the time being,’ in which a soft landing might be possible,” said Bob Doll, chief investment officer of Crossmark Global Investments, in a report.

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images/FILE

Here's what to expect in the housing market this year

That would also be welcome news for people still looking to buy a home.

Worries about rising mortgage rates (along with sky-high housing prices in many markets) have raised fears of another residential real estate crash like the one in the late-2000’s. But if inflation pressures continue to abate – and the Fed acknowledges that by pulling back on rate hikes – then the housing market may rebound.

“The mortgage market is already pricing in another two (or so) rounds of rate hikes as inflation moderates,” said Phillip Wool, managing director and head of investment solutions with Rayliant, an asset management firm, in a report.

“As uncertainty declines from current highs, the corresponding risk … should dissipate, bringing mortgage rates down and marginally improving affordability,” Wool added, arguing that “we simply don’t see a crash” in housing ahead.

Get ready for big bank earnings

Avoiding a worst-case scenario in housing would be particularly good news for banks. Several of the nation’s top lenders are set to report their fourth-quarter earnings on Friday.

Due out: Results from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) and BNY Mellon. (BK) Investors will be eager to see how the mortgage businesses at these banks are holding up in light of the gigantic spike in rates last year.

The market will also be listening for any signs of optimism from bank CEOs about housing and the broader economy. Gloomy comments from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon spooked traders last month.

01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
CNN

Bank of America CEO predicts two years of pain ahead in the housing market

Bank stocks, like most of the rest of the market, fared miserably in 2022. Higher rates dented demand for loans. But the big banks were also hurt by a slowdown in merger activity and initial public offerings. The dearth of deals led to a drop in lucrative investment banking fees.

The volatility on Wall Street was also a major problem for the asset management units of the top financial firms. iShares ETF owner BlackRock (BLK), which will also report its latest numbers on Friday, was hit particularly hard.

BlackRock had more than $10 trillion in assets under management at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, a record level. Because of market turmoil of last year, that number slid to less than $8 trillion by the third quarter of 2022.

Given the market rebound in the fourth quarter – the S&P 500 gained 7% in the final three months of the year thanks to a torrid October and November for stocks – Wall Street will be looking to see if more investors plowed money into BlackRock’s passive index funds at the end of 2022.

Up next

Monday: Germany industrial production; earnings from Tilray (TLRY), PriceSmart (PSMT) and WD-40 (WDFC)

Tuesday: Japan inflation; UK retail sales; earnings from Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Wednesday: World Economic Forum’s annual global risks report; earnings from KB Home (KBH)

Thursday: US CPI; US weekly jobless claims; China inflation; earnings from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Tesco (TSCDF)

Friday: US U. of Michigan consumer sentiment; China trade data; Germany 2022 GDP; UK monthly GDP; earnings from UnitedHealth (UNH), JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Delta (DAL), BlackRock and BNY Mellon