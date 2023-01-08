CNN —

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama “Eight Is Enough,” has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

He was 54.

Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to a report by TMZ, citing his family. They did not share a cause of death.

While Rich is best known role on “Eight Is Enough,” he also appeared on several TV shows and assorted TV movies throughout the late ’70s and ‘80s. Some of those credits include “Fantasy Island,” “CHiPs,” “Small Wonder,” and a voice role on the animated series “Dungeons & Dragons.”

Rich’s last TV credit was an episode in “Baywatch” in 1993, before stepping away from on-camera appearances for ten years.

He later played himself in the 2003 David Spade comedy “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star,” and portrayed Crocodile Dundee in the TV series Reel Comedy that same year.

