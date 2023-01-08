Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 9, 2023

This Monday, CNN 10 returns for its first episode of 2023! Coy Wire reports from outside the Buffalo Bills stadium as we cover the latest developments following a player injury that captured the attention of the nation last Monday night. We then look to the U.S. Mexico border where President Biden is making his first trip to survey the border operation. We’ll then examine a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives that sets up the next leadership in that chamber of congress.

