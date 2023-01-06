Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava.
US Geological Survey/AP
CNN  — 

Weeks after Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in decades, neighboring volcano Kilauea is showing activity again after a brief pause, according to officials.

Kilauea – which had stopped erupting last month for the first time since September 2021 amid Mauna Loa’s own lava eruption and subsequent slowdown – had increased earthquake activity beneath its summit and recorded ground deformation on Thursday morning, officials said.

Mauna Loa Volcano erupts on the Big Island of Hawaii>> on DECEMBER 9 in Mauna Loa, Big Island of Hawaii, Hawaii. (Photo by Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images), HI - DECEMBER 9: <<Lava fissures flow downslope from the north flank of Mauna Loa Volcano>> on DECEMBER 9 in Hilo, Hawaii. (Photo by Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images)
Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images

“Kilauea volcano is erupting,” the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and the US Geological Survey said on Thursday. A glow was detected in nearby webcam images, “indicating that the eruption has resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kilauea’s summit caldera” at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the agencies said.

Officials have elevated Kilauea’s volcano alert level to a warning status as well as updated its aviation color code from orange to red, the agencies said.

The eruption is currently confined to the crater and poses no hazard to communities, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said on social media.

Kilauea’s eruption in 2018 was one of the most destructive in recent Hawaii history, forcing evacuations of surrounding neighborhoods and destroying hundreds of homes.