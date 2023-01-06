melinda french gates obama foundation 02
Companies want workers back in office. Workers aren't so sure
03:42 - Source: CNN
Work Transformed 13 videos
melinda french gates obama foundation 02
Companies want workers back in office. Workers aren't so sure
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tiktok salary transparency street gfx
People are revealing their salaries to this TikTok star. Would you?
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
office worker distracted STOCK
The UK is testing out 4-day work weeks. Here's why it matters
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
jessica kelly kawasaki factory mcmorris-santoro pkg still
'We started something new here': Factory gets influx of workers with unique offer
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
boomerang jobs yurkevich dnt still
Are you considering going back to your old job? Watch this first
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Resume job search - stock
How to re-enter the workforce with pandemic-related gaps in resume
01:55
Now playing
- Source: HLN
work transformed video conference 01
Five tips to look more professional on a video conference
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
good posture eg orig 2
Four tips to keep good posture while working from home
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
work from home animation
Here's how to make the most of working from home
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnnmoney lil miguela main
This Instagram star isn't what she seems
04:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Work transformed office animals
Could future offices be home for farm animals?
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
work transformed digital human 1
What if a digital twin could go to work for you?
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
work transformed cyber
A new approach to cybersecurity: Let the hackers in
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business

Editor’s Note: Kara Alaimo, an associate professor in the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, writes about issues affecting women and social media. Her book, “This Feed Is on Fire: Why Social Media Is Toxic for Women and Girls — And How We Can Reclaim It,” will be published by Alcove Press in 2024. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.

CNN  — 

Like many parents, I can’t remember the last time my children made it through an entire week of school. With the country battling a “tripledemic” of Covid-19, RSV and the flu, my family was sick for much of the fall. The week before school closed for holiday break, one of my daughters was out for four of the five days. On the day it reopened, my kids made it to lunchtime before I got the call that one of them wasn’t feeling well.

Kara Alaimo
Kara Alaimo
Courtesy Kara Alaimo

Sound familiar? So many parents and caregivers these days are sick of our kids being sick. And what’s making things even worse is the common workplace expectation that we should simply work from home when we or our kids are ill.

Officially, as of March 2022, 86% of full-time employees in the US were offered sick leave benefits, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But what’s happening unofficially is another story. In our new world of remote work, my mom friends keep telling me their bosses and colleagues seem to assume they will keep working from home when their kids are sick, rather than taking the time off their employers officially offer. They say that even when they let their colleagues know they are caring for a sick child, co-workers continue to call and email, asking when certain tasks will be done or if they can hop on a Zoom call.

According to an online survey conducted in November 2021 for Beamery, a workforce management company, 65% of workers in the US and UK felt more pressure to work while sick as a result of remote work.

This is awful. First, when we’re sick, depriving ourselves of rest may prolong our illness. And when young kids are sick, we can’t give them the full attention they need if we’re distracted by work.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 04, 2023 in New York City.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 04, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Opinion: The worst is over for the stock market

What’s more, the “tripledemic” we’re dealing with is requiring even more of our time because of our over-stressed health system. In recent weeks, my husband and I have spent hours waiting on hold to reach the pediatrician’s office and gone on multi-pharmacy hunts for prescription medicine and children’s Tylenol. We’ve even had to enlist family members in other states to help us find children’s painkillers due to low supply.

Adding to the challenge is the fact that some of the viruses going around these days tend to cause high fevers. When my children spike a fever above 105, our pediatrician’s protocol is for us to make an appointment, but not to wait for it and instead bring them immediately to the office. When this happens, it’s not just time-consuming — it’s terrifying. You can’t simultaneously contribute to a conference call in these circumstances.

Of course, companies can’t give parents months of leave to recover from all of these viruses. (Workers typically get a week or so of leave per year.) But employers should be flexible in allowing people to use sick days partially. You might take off for a few hours to take your kid to the pediatrician, and then put in a couple hours of work while they’re napping.

What’s critical is that colleagues respect that staffers can’t keep their normal workload or hours when their kids are sick. Employers should encourage workers to unplug when they need to.

Get our free weekly newsletter

  • Sign up for CNN Opinion’s newsletter.
  • Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    With the wave of layoffs hitting many companies, parents shouldn’t have to worry they could be jeopardizing their careers when they have to care for sick kids. Managers should make clear they allow and — this is the crucial part — encourage workers to take the time they need when they or their children are sick.

    In addition to communicating such norms and policies, supervisors should model them by not working when they are sick. And they should encourage staffers to pitch in and help one another when this happens. These are the kinds of companies where most of us would probably want to work, so these policies would likely pay dividends by leaving them with happier, more loyal employees.

    It’s unreasonable to expect workers to be able to keep doing their jobs normally when they or their children are sick. As so many of us battle an epic onslaught of illnesses, changing these expectations would leave our workplaces a whole lot healthier.