There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Homesick’s new “Friends”-themed Central Perk candle, Roborock’s new vacuums meant to make you forget about cleaning (in a good way), and La DoubleJ.’s maximalist ski (and apres-ski) collection.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

A candle that smells like nostalgia your favorite fictional coffeeshop

Homesick

It seems we’re hitting peak “Friends” nostalgia, and the new Friends x Homesick Central Perk candle from Homesick and is all about recreating the scent of that iconic fictional coffeeshop. Expect notes of espresso, steamed milk, caramel and cream (but don’t blame us if you find yourself craving an extra latte).

Editor’s note: This is a collaboration between Homesick and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, which is part of CNN’s parent company.

A non-greasy facial oil to shield your skin

The Outset

Scarlett Johansson’s skincare line has just dropped a $44 facial oil for skin left a little dry from winter weather. The nongreasy formula uses squalane (and botanical oils) to replenish the natural moisture barrier of your skin to keep all that goodness locked in. It’s formulated to play nice with oily skin, too.

A firming oil for everywhere but your face

Sol de Janeiro

Whether you’re heading to the Brazilian beach or just feeling a little puffy (hi, midwinter!), this new Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil from internet-famous brand Sol de Janeiro promises to not just add some hydration to your skin, but visibly firm and de-puff it as well. It also smells amazing too, thanks to its Cheirosa ‘62 scent, featuring notes of pistachio and salted caramel.

Brand-new robovacs and a cordless wet-dry model, too

Roborock

Winter brings peak dirt and grit into the house, and the newest models from Roborock are here to tackle it easily (because life goes too fast to spend more time than necessary cleaning). The brand’s new S8 series features more-powerful-than-ever robotic models, including a new mopping system and a range of over 300 square meters. Best of all, you’ll go up to seven weeks without emptying it, meaning you have to think about cleaning less often. And there’s also the new Dyad Pro, a cordless wet-dry vac that gets within a millimeter of wall edges and adapts its cleaning power to the amount of dirt concentration it senses.

The A-list shoe comes in three new colorways

Reformation

The Reformation’s fan-favorite Agathea Chunky Loafer is starting off the new year with three new looks. Adding to the colorway choices are now a mirror-metallic finish, plus two two-tone colorways in black/white and nutmeg/white. Plus, it’s made from materials like a recycled rubber compound specifically chosen for its low fossil-fuel-derived content, foam derived from sugar cane and ethically sourced leather from Brazil. And yes, it’s 100% recyclable through Reformation’s RefRecycling program.

Maximalist ski gear with bright florals and more

La DoubleJ.

If you like your skiwear a little more glam than rugged, La DoubleJ.’s new ski wear collection is full of ‘70s maximalist vibes with a big splash of pure Italian fun. Expect technical clothing for the slopes (or after them) in stylish patterns, like a reversible high-collar jacket, second-skin leggings and some gorgeous knitted socks for cozy feet.

Because your good dog is a very good dog

Bocce's Bakery

Bocce’s Bakery has its own pedigree of delicious treats for your dog, and it’s just launched two new collections for snacking. First up is a line of Small Batch Biscuits made from locally sourced ingredients (from family-owned producers) and organic flours. They’re made in 50-lb. batches to keep things fresh and delicious and come in three flavors: Pumpk’n Harvest, Spiced Cake and Wild ‘Berry Biscotti.

There’s also a new Valentine’s Day collection featuring sweet and savory treat combos your pup will be very happy to hoover up. Bags are $6.50 each and flavors include peanut butter and blueberry, strawberry and cream cheese, and bananas and bacon (or get the trio as a bundle for $16.50).

New year, new houseplants

Easyplant

Maybe your attempt at a green thumb didn’t go super-well in 2022, but you can start the new year off fresh with Easyplant’s aptly named collection. With this $309 bundle, you’ll get a small Money Tree that symbolizes good fortune and prosperity; a medium Anthurium with gorgeous heart-shaped leaves; and a large Fiddle Leaf Fig Bush for some glamour. And with their arrival in their own stylish self-watering pots, keeping them alive should be easier than ever.

Recycled vessels to hold coffee, wine, and more

Glenn Lee Robinson

We’re seeing more and more insulated steel vessels that go beyond holding water — who needs to drink out of glass all the time anyway? We prefer keeping the hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, thank you. Klean Kanteen’s new lidded collection features earth-toned vessels made from 90% post-consumer recycled steel that come in five styles starting at $25.95: a Lowball, Mug, Wine Tumbler, 16-ounce Tumbler, or 26-ounce Tumbler.