This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the Theragun Prime, a discounted Shark S3501 Steam Mop and savings on third-gen AirPods. All that and more below.

Theragun Prime $300 $199 at Best Buy Therabody The Prime is a streamlined device that delivers everything you need and nothing you don’t. With two hours of battery life, customizable speed, an ergonomic handle and four easy-to-clean attachments, this massage gun is ideal for the average user. The Prime’s QX65 motor also features QuietForce technology so you can get maximum relief without causing a racket. This deal matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the Prime.

Shark S3501 Steam Mop $90 $60 at Amazon Amazon A steam mop can tackle more dirt and grime than a typical mop, plus it sanitizes your surfaces for a clean that goes beyond a glance. This option from Shark offers easy maneuverability with a powerful steam, and it’s 33% off at Amazon right now.

Rare Deal Xbox Series S (Refurbished) $299 $235 at Woot! Mike Andronico/CNN Regularly going for around $300, the Xbox Series S is a great option for any gamer who is fine with no native 4K and a digital-only environment. It delivers a splendid gaming experience, and right now this budget-friendly Xbox option is just $235 in refurbished condition at Woot!.

AirPods (3rd Gen) $189 $160 at Walmart Apple We think the third-gen AirPods are a great wireless headphones choice for those who want a selection of premium features for a lower cost than a pair of AirPods Pro. Boasting robust sound, a long-lasting battery life of over six hours and water and sweat resistance, the AirPods 3 are a seamless addition to your Apple ecosystem. Though we’ve seen lower prices around sales holidays, it’s a good time to snag a pair if you’re looking for an immediate solution.

Best Tested T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan $55 $30 at Amazon Amazon Our testers’ favorite nonstick pan, the T-fal Ultimate, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen for months. This pan's depth allows for versatile use, from cooking standard frying-pan foods like eggs and meats to recipes you'd usually reserve for pots, like rices and stews.

More deals to shop

• A set of glow-in-the-dark Magna-Tiles is just over $20 right now at Amazon.

• From table linens to loungewear to tote bags, almost everything at Graf Lantz is 15% off through the end of week.

• The Archive Sale at Riley Home means you can get up to 50% off a highly curated selection of bedding and bath essentials, now through Jan. 10.

• Walgreens is offering BOGO 50% off Scott paper towels and toilet paper, so stock up now while the promo is on.

• Nutrient-packed Vegan Is Believin’ mac and cheese from Goodles is 20% off with code VEGANUARY right now.

• Take your beverages anywhere with this 64-ounce jug from Contigo, now just $15.

• Walmart is offering the Cricut Joy crafting machine for just $160.

• These portable speakers from Ultimate Ears are compact and durable, and right now you can get a set of two for just $140.

• Wyze is offering a bunch of smart home and Google Nest bundles on sale right now.

• Clip the on-page coupon for an additional $3 off this handy pet hair remover for furniture, bedding and more.

Deals you may have missed

Reader Favorite Cuup End of Season Sale Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit; the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Now through Jan. 16, you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear and get up to 60% off intimates, plus free shipping on orders over $75.

Adidas End of Year Sale Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now the brand is offering up to 60% off thousands of items, no code necessary.

Editor Favorite Fable Pets Winter Sale Fable Pets At Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Fable Pets has to offer. Spoil your pet with everything from enriching dog toys to innovative accessories to design-forward crates. Right now you can get 20% off your order with code WINTER20.

Girlfriend Collective Boxing Day Sale Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size inclusive and ultra chic — what’s not to love? Now through Jan. 8, the brand is hosting its annual Boxing Day promo, so you can save up to 50% on select year-end clearance. Plus, take advantage of site-wide tiered discounts; the more you spend, the more you’ll save on everything from bestselling workout gear to swimwear to lounge sets and more.

Editor Favorite Our Place The Bye! 2022 Sale Our Place Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to its nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Shop the beloved Always Pan just shy of its lowest price ever, plus discounted tableware and more during this end-of-year sale.

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller $37 $26 at Amazon Amazon Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just dipping your toe back into workouts in the new year, a foam roller like this one is a recovery essential. Simple yet effective, it provides improved oxygen flow and faster healing within your tissues, encouraging circulation, balance, mobility and flexibility. This TriggerPoint foam roller is one of our favorites, and it’s now down to the lowest price we’ve seen in a year.