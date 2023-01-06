CNN  — 

A snowy owl spotted in California, a two-legged fox, and a woman takes in freezing bats. These are this this week’s must- see videos of the week.

A specialty bus for dogs

Doggie daycare bus goes viral on TikTok
Videos of a dogs getting on their daycare bus and into their assigned seats posted to social media goes viral. CNN Jeanne Moos has the details.

Woman takes in 1,602 ‘cold-stunned’ tiny bats

Watch: Texas woman stores hundreds of 'cold-stunned' bats in her attic
A Texas woman nursed over a thousand bats back to heath in her attic after many of them fell from their roosts during a cold snap in Houston.

Olympian recreate viral dance on ice

Olympian Kamila Valieva recreated Jenny Ortega’s dance in Netflix’s hit show “Wednesday” while competing in the Russian Figure Skating Championships.

Rare fowl sighting has Californians flocking

Rare bird sighting has Californians flocking
Bird lovers flocked to California to see a rare snowy owl sighting in the golden state. CNN’s Jeanne Moos has a story that’s a hoot for all wildlife lovers.

Woman spies two-legged creature

'I couldn't believe me eyes': Homeowner spots two-legged fox
We’re not pulling your leg, it’s a two-legged fox that eats Spam. Jeanne Moos has the details.