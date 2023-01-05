Pallbearers stand next to the coffin of former Pope Benedict as Pope Francis presides over the ceremonies, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on January 5.
In pictures: The funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Published 6:48 AM EST, Thu January 5, 2023

Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor former Pope Benedict XVI Thursday, in a funeral attended by tens of thousands of mourners at St. Peter's Square.

Benedict died December 31 at the age of 95. He was elected Pope pope in 2005, and in 2013 he became the first pontiff in almost 600 years to resign his position.

Benedict was born Joseph Ratzinger in Germany in 1927. He was ordained as a priest in 1951, made a cardinal in 1977, and he later served as chief theological adviser to Pope John Paul II before eventually succeeding him.

A view of St. Peter's Square with St. Peter's Basilica during the public funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/Getty Images
Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re leads the funeral mass for former Pope Benedict, alongside Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Yara Nardi/Reuters
Priests prepare for the holy communion during the funeral mass.
Ben Curtis/AP
Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral mass.
Ben Curtis/AP
A mourner prays during the funeral service at the Vatican.
Domenico Stinellis/AP
Cardinals attend the funeral.
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
Mourners attend the public funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square, preceded by a member of the Pontifical Swiss Guard.
Sven Hoppe/picture alliance/Getty Images
Pope Francis sits behind the coffin of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during the public funeral mass in St. Peter's Square.
Michael Kappeler/dpa/AP
Pope Francis attends the funeral mass of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images
Pope Francis attends the funeral of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's Square.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re blesses the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during his funeral mass at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty images
Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender were among those attending the funeral of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
Pope Francis stands by the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during his funeral mass at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.
Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images
Pope Francis arrives during the funeral mass of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images
German Archbishop Georg Gaenswein kisses the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the start of his funeral mass at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.
Filippo Monteforte/AFP/ Getty Images
German Archbishop Georg Gänswein (R) stands by the coffin of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the start of his funeral mass at St. Peter's Square.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
The coffin of former Pope Benedict is carried during his funeral, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Yara Nardi/Reuters
Georg Gänswein, archbishop of the Curia and longtime private secretary to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, attends the public funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square.
Michael Kappeler/dpa/AP
Italian President Sergio Mattarella arrives during the funeral mass of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Square.
Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images
The coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is seen at the start of his funeral mass at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, on January 5, 2023.
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the start of his funeral mass at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, on January 5.
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the church wait for the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to begin in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on January 5.
Antonio Calanni/AP
Nuns read L'Osservatore Romano at St. Peter's Square on the day of the funeral of former Pope Benedict at the Vatican.
Yara Nardi/Reuters
Mourners watch over the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he lies in state inside St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday, January 4.
Oliver Weiken/picture alliance/Getty Images
Priests process through St. Peter's Basilica as Benedict lies in state on Tuesday, January 3.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Pictures of Benedict are distributed outside St. Peter's Basilica on Tuesday.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
People queue to see off late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lying out in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican where thousands went to pay their homage Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023.
Antonio Calanni/AP
Nuns arrive at dawn to view Benedict's body on Tuesday.
Ben Curtis/AP
The former Pope's body was moved to St. Peter's Basilica on Monday morning, where it was laid out for the faithful to bid farewell, the Vatican said.
Vatican Media/Reuters
People take pictures of the late Pope on Monday.
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/Getty Images
The Pope lies in state on Monday.
Vatican Pool/Getty Images
People line up to enter St. Peter's Basilica on Monday.
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
Mourners leave St. Peter's Square after paying their respects to Benedict on Monday.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images