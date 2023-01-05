Sen. Debbie Stabenow speaks to members of the media at the US Capitol on August 3, 2022 in Washington.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow speaks to members of the media at the US Capitol on August 3, 2022 in Washington.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Washington CNN  — 

Sen. Debbie Stabenow will not seek reelection in 2024, the longtime Michigan Democrat said Thursday, opening up a Senate seat in a key swing state.

“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025,” she said in a statement.

Stabenow, 72, was first elected to the US Senate in 2000 and is a member of the Senate Democratic leadership as chair of the policy and communications committee.

